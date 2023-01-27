Advanced search
    ETFM   US90214L1061

2050 MOTO

(ETFM)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2023-01-25
0.000300 USD    0.00%
Fomo Worldwide : Other Items - Form 8-K

01/27/2023 | 03:10pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 27, 2023

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

california 001-13126 83-3889101

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

1 E Erie St, Ste 525 Unit #2250, Chicago, IL60611

(Address of principal executive offices)

(630)286-9560

(Registrant's Telephone Number)

(Former name or address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
None
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. is referred to herein as "FOMO", "we", "us", or the "Company".

Item 8.01 Other Items.

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. previously known as FOMO CORP. has terminated its reseller agreement with AVA Robotics, Inc. under a contract signed June 22, 2021. We are reviewing vendors in the United States and Europe to support sales and leasing to our existing 200 K12 school district customers in our core markets of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia and customers of potential acquisitions under negotiation across 30+ states and Europe.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC
Date: January 27, 2023 By: /s/ Vikram Grover
Vikram Grover
Chief Executive Officer

