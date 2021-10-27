Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. 2050 MOTO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETFM   US90214L1061

2050 MOTO

(ETFM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Markets - 10/26
0.0014 USD   -6.67%
03:48pUnregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
03:42pFOMO CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22FOMO : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

10/27/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 20, 2021

FOMO CORP.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

california 001-13126 83-3889101

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

1 E Erie St, Ste 525 Unit #2250, Chicago, IL60611

(Address of principal executive offices)

(630)286-9560

(Registrant's Telephone Number)

(Former name or address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common FOMC OTC Pink
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

FOMO CORP. is referred to herein as "we", "us", or "us"

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On October 20, 2021, FOMO CORP. ("FOMO") closed a $75,000.00 junior fixed price convertible note netting the Company $71,250.00 after legal fees. Loan documents are attached herein as Exhibit 10.1.

Item 9.01. Exhibits

(a) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 FOMO CORP. Sixth Street Note - October 20, 2021
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FOMO CORP.
Date: October 27, 2021 By: /s/ Vikram Grover
Vikram Grover
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Fomo Corp. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 19:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 2050 MOTO
03:48pUnregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
03:42pFOMO CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22FOMO : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
10/22FOMO CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21FOMO : effect once again ripples through crypto world
AQ
10/20FOMO : Target lux solutions participates in major west coast utility incentive program
AQ
10/19FOMO Corp. announced that it has received $0.3125 million in funding from GS Capital Pa..
CI
10/14FOMO CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/13FOMO : Target smartguard energy expands energy efficiency business
AQ
10/06FOMO : Energy intelligence center executes efficiency project for pa's first green buildin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,09  - -
Net income 2020 -1,64 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,49 M 9,49 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 58 478 418x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart 2050 MOTO
Duration : Period :
2050 MOTO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vikram Grover President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2050 MOTO590.91%9
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.40%141 741
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.74%91 914
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.82%64 514
EATON CORPORATION PLC35.27%64 340
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.13%58 046