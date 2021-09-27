Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 21Vianet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   US90138A1034

21VIANET GROUP, INC.

(VNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

21Vianet : Announces Change in Leadership Team (Form 6-K)

09/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21Vianet Announces Change in Leadership Team

BEIJING, September 25, 2021 -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that Mr. Chunfeng Cai, the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), has decided to resign from his current post and leave the Company due to personal reasons, effective on October 1, 2021.

Samuel Shen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The company and I would like to thank Chunfeng for his contributions over the past few years. We appreciate his dedication to 21Vianet, as his leadership played a pivotal part in the Company's transition to the dual-core strategy in both retail and wholesale IDC markets. We wish him nothing but the very best in the future."

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as 21Vianet's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. 21Vianet may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 21Vianet's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: 21Vianet's goals and strategies; 21Vianet's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, 21Vianet's services; 21Vianet's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; 21Vianet's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where 21Vianet provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in 21Vianet's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 21Vianet undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

1

Investor Relations Contacts:

Xinyuan Liu
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

2

Disclaimer

21Vianet Group Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 20:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
04:12p21VIANET : Announces Change in Leadership Team (Form 6-K)
PU
03:40a21VIANET : COO Chunfeng Cai to Resign
MT
09/2421VIANET : Wins 5A Green Data Center Ratings and Further Promotes Carbon Reduction
AQ
09/2421VIANET : Announces Change in Leadership Team
AQ
09/2421Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chunfeng Cai as Chief Operating Officer, ..
CI
09/08Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/27Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
08/2521VIANET : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on 21Vianet Group to $33 From $43, Maintains Buy..
MT
08/25UPDATE : 21Vianet Group Swings to Q2 Profit as Revenue Rises, Offers Q3 Revenue Outlook --..
MT
08/2421VIANET : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 194 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2021 194 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2021 6 419 M 994 M 994 M
P/E ratio 2021 578x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 416 M 2 539 M 2 543 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 599
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
21Vianet Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 114,25 CNY
Average target price 219,71 CNY
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan-Ching Shen Chief Executive Officer
Tim Chen Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Chen Executive Chairman
Chun Feng Cai COO & CEO-Retail IDC Business Group
Yoshihisa Ueno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
21VIANET GROUP, INC.-49.06%2 539
ACCENTURE PLC29.87%214 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.23%194 012
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.22%123 235
INFOSYS LIMITED40.46%100 136
SNOWFLAKE INC.12.46%95 226