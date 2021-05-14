Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 21Vianet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   US90138A1034

21VIANET GROUP, INC.

(VNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

05/14/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID:5984206
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5984206
  
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 2, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:
  
United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: 5984206

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers’ internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet’s data centers and connect to China’s internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.
Rene Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
+1 (646) 405-4922
IR@21Vianet.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
07:01a21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Resul..
GL
04/2821Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
04/2821Vianet Names Tim Chen as Chief Financial Officer
GL
04/0921VIANET  : 4Q 2020 Earnings Call - Transcript
PU
03/25Asian ADRs Edge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/24SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edging Lower as Early Gains Falter
MT
03/24Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/2421VIANET  : to Repurchase About $260 Million of Class B Shares from Tuspark
MT
03/2421Vianet Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Repurchase Approximatel..
GL
03/2321VIANET : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 198 M 964 M 964 M
Net income 2021 -410 M -63,8 M -63,8 M
Net Debt 2021 5 252 M 816 M 816 M
P/E ratio 2021 -54,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 270 M 3 297 M 3 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 599
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
21Vianet Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 305,99 CNY
Last Close Price 148,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samuel Yuan-Shen Chief Executive Officer
Tim Chen Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Chen Executive Chairman
Chun Feng Cai COO & CEO-Retail IDC Business Group
Yoshihisa Ueno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
21VIANET GROUP, INC.-33.84%3 297
ACCENTURE PLC9.23%181 363
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.85%155 410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.25%128 819
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%81 921
INFOSYS LIMITED5.67%76 662