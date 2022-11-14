Advanced search
    XXII   US90137F1030

22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC.

(XXII)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
1.190 USD   +5.31%
11/09Alliance Global Partners Adjusts Price Target on 22nd Century to $4 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/0822nd Century Group Q3 Loss Flat, Revenue Rises, Misses Wall Street Forecast; Shares Drop
MT
11/08Transcript : 22nd Century Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Participate in November 2022 Investor Conferences

11/14/2022 | 08:20am EST
BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the Company will host one-on-one meetings at the Roth 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event.

  • On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Company will host one-on-one meetings at the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with 22nd Century’s management can contact their Roth and Craig-Hallum representatives to arrange a meeting.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report filed on August 9, 2022. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact
Mei Kuo
22nd Century Group, Inc.
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
mkuo@xxiicentury.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps
T: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
