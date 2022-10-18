Advanced search
    XXII   US90137F1030

22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC.

(XXII)
2022-10-18
1.275 USD   +4.51%
22nd Century Group (nasdaq : XXII) to Present at LD Micro Conference on October 26
GL
22nd Century Group (nasdaq : XXII) to Present at LD Micro Conference on October 26
AQ
22nd Century Group (nasdaq : XXII) to Participate in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12
GL
22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Present at LD Micro Conference on October 26

10/18/2022 | 09:21am EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced that James A. Mish, chief executive officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Space is limited for investor meetings due to high demand. Institutional investors participating in the conference can request a meeting with management through their LD Micro representative or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations team via investorrelations@xxiicentury.com.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section on 22nd Century Group’s Investor Relations website at https://www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
22nd Century Group, Inc.
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
mkuo@xxiicentury.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps
T: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 262 M 262 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
James A Mish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Hugh Kinsman Chief Financial Officer
Nora B. Sullivan Chairman
Juan Sanchez Tamburrino Vice President-Research & Development
Calvin Treat Chief Scientific Officer
