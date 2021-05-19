Log in
22nd Century : FDLI Presentation

05/19/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
TOBACCO AND NICOTINE USE AND HEALTH DISPARITIES:

HOW TO ADDRESS EQUITY ISSUES THROUGH FDA ACTION

THE OPPORTUNITY THROUGH FDA'S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

J o h n P r i t c h a r d

V i c e P r e s i d e n t , R e g u l a t o r y S c i e n c e

M a y 1 9 , 2 0 2 1

STATISTICS ON TOBACCO-RELATED DISPARITIES

14 % National smoking prevalence1

~30% People living with HIV

~20% LGBTQ

~30% People with mental health conditions

~20% Veterans

~20%

People with disabilities

~25%

American Indians/ Alaska Natives

~15%

African Americans

~15%

Hispanic Americans

THESE ARE NOT DATA POINTS

THESE ARE PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

People with Mental Health Conditions1

  • Approximately 1 in 4 (or 25%) of adults in the U.S. have some form of mental illness or substance use disorder, and these adults consume almost 40% of all cigarettes smoked by adults overall.

American Indian/Alaska Native Peoples

  • More American Indian/ Alaska Native women smoke during their last 3 months of pregnancy-26.0% compared to 14.3% of whites, 8.9% of African Americans, 3.4% of Hispanics, and 2.1% of Asians/Pacific Islanders

Sub-Groups within the Hispanic Population

  • Puerto Rican 28.5%, Mexican 19.1% prevalence vs. "Hispanic" 16.6%

1. https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/disparities/index.htm

3

2. Photo Credit CDC, CDC TIPS

TO ADDRESS HEALTH DISPARITIES WILL REQUIRE CHANGE TO CORE POLICY THAT WILL BENEFIT ALL

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, in

April 2021, U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore stated:

"The negative health effects of nicotine addiction and smoking fall more heavily on minority and low-income communities. Nowhere is this disparity greater than among low-income African Americans."

"Smoking rates are as high as 40% in disadvantaged urban low-income African American communities."

4

WAYS TO ADDRESS EQUITY ISSUES THROUGH FDA ACTIONS: THE OPPORTUNITY THROUGH FDA'S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

"Minimally or non-addictive"

Improve access

cigarette product standard

to cessation

services

High-focus on youth smoking prevention

Regulated, high-quality

alternative nicotine products

for adults

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

22nd Century Group Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
