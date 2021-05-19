22nd Century : FDLI Presentation

TO ADDRESS HEALTH DISPARITIES WILL REQUIRE CHANGE TO CORE POLICY THAT WILL BENEFIT ALL

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, in

April 2021, U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore stated:

"The negative health effects of nicotine addiction and smoking fall more heavily on minority and low-income communities. Nowhere is this disparity greater than among low-income African Americans."

"Smoking rates are as high as 40% in disadvantaged urban low-income African American communities."