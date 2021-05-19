22nd Century : FDLI Presentation
TOBACCO AND NICOTINE USE AND HEALTH DISPARITIES:
HOW TO ADDRESS EQUITY ISSUES THROUGH FDA ACTION
THE OPPORTUNITY THROUGH FDA'S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
J o h n P r i t c h a r d
V i c e P r e s i d e n t , R e g u l a t o r y S c i e n c e
M a y 1 9 , 2 0 2 1
STATISTICS ON TOBACCO-RELATED DISPARITIES
14 % National smoking prevalence
1
▪ ~30% People living with HIV
▪ ~20% LGBTQ
▪ ~30% People with mental health conditions
▪ ~20% Veterans
▪ ~20%
People with disabilities
▪ ~25%
American Indians/ Alaska Natives
▪ ~15%
African Americans
▪ ~15%
Hispanic Americans
THESE ARE NOT DATA POINTS
THESE ARE PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES
People with Mental Health Conditions
1
Approximately 1 in 4 (or 25%) of adults in the U.S. have some form of mental illness or substance use disorder, and these adults consume almost 40% of all cigarettes smoked by adults overall.
American Indian/Alaska Native Peoples
More American Indian/ Alaska Native women smoke during their last 3 months of pregnancy-26.0% compared to 14.3% of whites, 8.9% of African Americans, 3.4% of Hispanics, and 2.1% of Asians/Pacific Islanders
Sub-Groups within the Hispanic Population
Puerto Rican 28.5%, Mexican 19.1% prevalence vs. "Hispanic" 16.6%
TO ADDRESS HEALTH DISPARITIES WILL REQUIRE CHANGE TO CORE POLICY THAT WILL BENEFIT ALL
In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, in
April 2021, U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore stated:
"The negative health effects of nicotine addiction and smoking fall more heavily on minority and low-income communities. Nowhere is this disparity greater than among low-income African Americans."
"Smoking rates are as high as 40% in disadvantaged urban low-income African American communities."
WAYS TO ADDRESS EQUITY ISSUES THROUGH FDA ACTIONS: THE OPPORTUNITY THROUGH FDA'S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
"Minimally or non-addictive"
Improve access
cigarette product standard
to cessation
services
High-focus on youth smoking prevention
Regulated, high-quality
alternative nicotine products
for adults
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.