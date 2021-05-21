(e): Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

(e): Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 20, 2021, the stockholders of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (the 'Company') approved the 22nd Century Group, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). The Plan allows for the granting of equity awards to eligible individuals over the life of the Plan, including the issuance of up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock and any remaining shares under the Company's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan pursuant to awards under the Plan. The Plan was filed as Appendix A to the Company's definitive proxy statement filed April 5, 2021 and the terms thereof are incorporated herein by reference.

(a) and (b): Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 20, 2021, the Company held an annual meeting of its stockholders to vote on the following proposals:

Proposal One: To elect two Class I directors, Richard M. Sanders and Michael Koganov, to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. In accordance with the voting results listed below, each of the nominees were elected to serve as directors.

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Richard M. Sanders 37,037,859 4,361,864 56,407,828 Michael Koganov 39,948,095 1,451,628 56,407,828

Proposal Two: To approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation for fiscal year 2020. In accordance with the voting results listed below, the Company's executive compensation for fiscal year 2020 has been approved.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 18,275,665 9,221,448 13,902,610 56,407,828

Proposal Three: To approve the 22nd Century Group, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan. In accordance with the voting results listed below, the Plan has been approved.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 38,094,800 2,872,698 432,225 56,407,828

Proposal Four: The audit committee of the Board of Directors selected the accounting firm of Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. to serve as the Company's independent registered certified public accounting firm for the year 2021. The audit committee directed that the appointment of the independent accountants be submitted for ratification by the stockholders at the annual meeting. Therefore, in accordance with the voting results listed below, Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. will serve as the independent registered certified public accountants for the year 2021.

For Against Abstain 95,364,332 1,258,814 1,184,405

(d): Financial Statements and Exhibits.

