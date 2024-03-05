23andMe to give an oral presentation on the genetic signature of ULBP6, the target of 23ME-01473, along with poster presentations of the biology of ULBP6 and mechanism of 23ME-01473, and new non-clinical insights for 23ME-00610, targeting the CD200R1 pathway

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, today announced an oral presentation and two poster presentations on two of the Company’s immuno-oncology programs that will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, CA, April 5-10, 2024.



The oral presentation will detail the use of the 23andMe genetic and health survey database to discover ULBP6, the highest affinity ligand of the NK and T-cell activation receptor, NKG2D. ULBP6 is the primary target for 23ME-01473 (‘1473), a dual mechanism monoclonal antibody. The Company will also present a poster on the biology of ULBP6, and how ‘1473 reinvigorates anti-tumor NK cell function through NKG2D and FcγRIIIa activation.

These presentations will be the first scientific communications the Company has prepared on ‘1473 since announcing its pursuit of this novel, genetically-validated target. The FDA recently cleared the IND application for ‘1473, which targets ULBP6. Cancers escape immune cell recognition by shedding ULBP ligands from their cell surface, which act as immunosuppressive molecular decoys. Blocking the binding of soluble ULBP6 to NKG2D with ‘1473 may restore immune cell recognition and killing of cancers. Further, ‘1473 is Fc-effector enhanced, which provides an additional mechanism for NK cells to induce cell death of ULBP6-expressing cancer cells.

23andMe will also present a non-clinical poster on 23ME-00610, an inhibitor of the CD200R1 receptor, which will include new insights into targeting the CD200R1 pathway in T and NK cells using 23ME-00610 as a single agent or in combination with other anti-tumor therapies. 23ME-00610 is currently in Phase 2a of a Phase 1/2a clinical study.

The presentations will be available on the 23andMe Investor Relations and Therapeutics websites on April 5, 2024.

Presentation details - 23ME-01473:

Oral presentation

Title: Discovery of ULBP6 as a novel immuno-oncology target using pleiotropic signals from 23andMeʼs genetic and health survey database

Poster presentation

Title: 23ME-01473, a novel anti-ULBP6/2/5 monoclonal antibody, reinvigorates anti-tumor NK cell function through NKG2D and FcγRIIIa activation

Presentation Details: 23ME-00610:

Poster presentation

Title: New insights into targeting the CD200R1 pathway in T and NK cells using 23ME-00610 as a single agent or in combination

About 23ME-01473 (‘1473)

‘1473 targets ULBP6 to restore anti-tumor immunity through NK and T cells. ULBPs are stress-induced ligands found on the surface of cancer cells that bind to their receptor, NKG2D, on NK and T cells. Cancers escape immune cell recognition by shedding ULBP ligands from their cell surface, which act as immunosuppressive molecular decoys. Blocking the binding of soluble ULBP6 to NKG2D may restore immune cell recognition and killing of cancers. Further, ‘1473 is Fc-effector enhanced, which provides an additional mechanism for NK cells to induce cell death of ULBP6-expressing cancer cells. 23andMe plans to evaluate ‘1473 in participants with advanced solid tumors in a Phase 1 clinical study beginning in the first half of 2024. Clinical trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT06290388.

About 23ME-00610

23ME-00610 is a high-affinity, fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to bind to CD200R1 and prevent the interaction of CD200R1 with CD200. The CD200–CD200R1 axis is an immunological checkpoint that plays a pivotal role in maintenance of immune tolerance. CD200R1 is an inhibitory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells while CD200, the ligand for CD200R1, is highly expressed on certain tumors. In preclinical studies, binding of tumor-associated CD200 to CD200R1 leads to immune suppression and decreased immune cell killing of cancer cells. Preclinical data indicate that this mechanism has the potential to restore the ability for both T-cells and myeloid cells to kill cancer cells. Clinical trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT05199272.

