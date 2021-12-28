Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 23andMe Holding Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME   US90138Q1085

23ANDME HOLDING CO.

(ME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

23andMe : Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants - Form 8-K

12/28/2021 | 04:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23andMe Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

SUNNYVALE, Calif., December 28, 2021 - 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) ("23andMe"), a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced the results of the completed redemption (the "Redemption") of all of its outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase shares of Class A common stock of 23andMe that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated October 1, 2020 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and between 23andMe and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent. The Warrants include the public warrants (the "Public Warrants") issued as part of the units sold in the initial public offering (the "IPO") of 23andMe, which was formerly known as VG Acquisition Corp., and the private warrants that were sold in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO.

On November 22, 2021, 23andMe issued a press release stating that it would redeem all of the Warrants that remained outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 22, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

In connection with the Redemption, approximately 23,901,466 Warrants were exercised, representing approximately 95% of the outstanding Warrants.

In connection with the Redemption, the Public Warrants stopped trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and were delisted. The Redemption had no effect on the trading of 23andMe's Class A common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol, "ME."

About 23andMe

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, 23andMe is a leading consumer genetics and research company. 23andMe's mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizations for genetic health risk reports. 23andMe has created the world's largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with 80% of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe therapeutics group, which is currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. More information is available at www.23andMe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on 23andMe's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects, but there can be no assurance that these will be as anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks factors described in the "Risk Factors" section and other sections of 23andMe's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other current and periodic reports 23andMe files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: investors@23andMe.com

Media Contact: press@23andMe.com

Disclaimer

23Andme Holding Co. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 23ANDME HOLDING CO.
04:27p23ANDME : Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants - ..
PU
04:18p23ANDME HOLDING CO. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05p23andMe Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
AQ
12/20Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on 23andMe Holding to $9 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
12/2023ANDME HOLDING CO.(NASDAQGS : ME) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
12/2023ANDME HOLDING CO.(NASDAQGS : ME) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/1623ANDME : New Genetic Findings on Melanoma
PU
12/1523ANDME : The Gift of a Lifetime
PU
12/1323ANDME : Long Lost Friends Learn They're Also Sisters
PU
12/0823ANDME : New 23andMe+ Report on Nearsightedness
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 23ANDME HOLDING CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 M - -
Net income 2022 -184 M - -
Net cash 2022 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 966 M 2 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
EV / Sales 2023 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart 23ANDME HOLDING CO.
Duration : Period :
23andMe Holding Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 23ANDME HOLDING CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,78 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anne E. Wojcicki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Schoch Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Lemon Vice President-Engineering
Joyce Tung Vice President-Research
L. Okey Onyejekwe VP-Healthcare Operations & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
23ANDME HOLDING CO.-40.68%2 966
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED43.86%16 060
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.83%7 467
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-36.24%4 082
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED54.39%3 900
DIAGNÓSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-53.99%3 239