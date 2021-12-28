23andMe : Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants - Form 8-K

23andMe Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

SUNNYVALE, Calif., December 28, 2021 - 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) ("23andMe"), a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced the results of the completed redemption (the "Redemption") of all of its outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase shares of Class A common stock of 23andMe that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated October 1, 2020 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and between 23andMe and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent. The Warrants include the public warrants (the "Public Warrants") issued as part of the units sold in the initial public offering (the "IPO") of 23andMe, which was formerly known as VG Acquisition Corp., and the private warrants that were sold in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO.

On November 22, 2021, 23andMe issued a press release stating that it would redeem all of the Warrants that remained outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 22, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

In connection with the Redemption, approximately 23,901,466 Warrants were exercised, representing approximately 95% of the outstanding Warrants.

In connection with the Redemption, the Public Warrants stopped trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and were delisted. The Redemption had no effect on the trading of 23andMe's Class A common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol, "ME."

