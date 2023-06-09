Advanced search
    ME   US90138Q1085

23ANDME HOLDING CO.

(ME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:25:15 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.965 USD   -2.24%
23andMe : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023

23andMe Holding Co.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39587 87-1240344

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

349 Oyster Point Boulevard

South San Francisco, California94080

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650)938-6300

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share ME The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.05

Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

On June 9, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of 23andMe Holdings, Inc. ("23andMe" or the "Company") approved a reduction in force involving approximately 75 employees, representing approximately 9% of the Company's workforce. The reduction in force is intended to restructure and strategically align our workforce with the Company's strategy and to reduce the Company's operating costs.

The Company expects to complete the reduction plan substantially during the first quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 ("fiscal 2024"), with certain affected employees retained through a transition period.

The Company expects to recognize restructuring charges in connection with the workforce reduction plan with respect to severance payments, benefits continuation, and stock compensation charges associated with the modification of certain stock options and restricted stock units ("equity compensation charges"). Severance and benefit continuation charges are estimated to be approximately $3.5 million and are expected to be recognized primarily in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, with the majority of such charges anticipated to be paid in cash during the same quarter. Equity compensation charges are expected to be approximately $0.5 million and are expected to be recognized primarily in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and will not result in any cash expenditures. The Company expects the organizational change, when fully implemented, will reduce current annualized payroll and benefit expenses by approximately $12.8 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-Kcontains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the specific parameters of and the implementation of the reduction plan, and the charges to be recognized and expenses incurred in connection therewith. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this Current Report on Form 8-K,including statements regarding 23andMe's expected future operating results, strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "predicts," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe's current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qand Current Reports on Form 8-K.The statements made herein are made as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-Kand, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

23ANDME HOLDING CO.
By:

/s/ Joseph Selsavage

Name: Joseph Selsavage
Title: Interim Chief Financial and Accounting Officer

Dated: June 9, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

23Andme Holding Co. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:09:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
