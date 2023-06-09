23andMe : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

On June 9, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of 23andMe Holdings, Inc. ("23andMe" or the "Company") approved a reduction in force involving approximately 75 employees, representing approximately 9% of the Company's workforce. The reduction in force is intended to restructure and strategically align our workforce with the Company's strategy and to reduce the Company's operating costs.

The Company expects to complete the reduction plan substantially during the first quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 ("fiscal 2024"), with certain affected employees retained through a transition period.

The Company expects to recognize restructuring charges in connection with the workforce reduction plan with respect to severance payments, benefits continuation, and stock compensation charges associated with the modification of certain stock options and restricted stock units ("equity compensation charges"). Severance and benefit continuation charges are estimated to be approximately $3.5 million and are expected to be recognized primarily in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, with the majority of such charges anticipated to be paid in cash during the same quarter. Equity compensation charges are expected to be approximately $0.5 million and are expected to be recognized primarily in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and will not result in any cash expenditures. The Company expects the organizational change, when fully implemented, will reduce current annualized payroll and benefit expenses by approximately $12.8 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-Kcontains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the specific parameters of and the implementation of the reduction plan, and the charges to be recognized and expenses incurred in connection therewith. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this Current Report on Form 8-K,including statements regarding 23andMe's expected future operating results, strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "predicts," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe's current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qand Current Reports on Form 8-K.The statements made herein are made as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-Kand, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.