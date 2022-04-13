Log in
    ME   US90138Q1085

23ANDME HOLDING CO.

(ME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.590 USD   +5.90%
23andMe : Current Report (Form 8-K)

04/13/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2022

23andMe Holding Co.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39587 87-1240344

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

349 Oyster Point Boulevard,

South San Francisco, California94080

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650) 938-6300

223 N. Mathilda Avenue

Sunnyvale, California94086

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share ME The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.08.

Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kis incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

The Board of Directors of 23andMe Holding Co. (the "Company") has determined that the date of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") will be Thursday, August 25, 2022. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be a virtual-only meeting conducted via remote communications. The time and meeting website information for the 2022 Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting, which will be filed prior to the 2022 Annual Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting will be July 1, 2022. Because the Company did not hold an annual meeting of stockholders in 2021, the Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-Kto provide the due date for the submission of any qualified stockholder proposals or qualified stockholder director nominations.

In accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), any stockholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must be delivered to, or mailed to and received at, the Company's principal executive offices located at 349 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, California 94080, Attention: Legal, on or before the close of business on June 1, 2022, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must also comply with all applicable SEC rules, including Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act.

Pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), any stockholder seeking to raise a proposal outside the processes of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 or make a director nomination for consideration at the 2022 Annual Meeting must comply with the requirements of the Bylaws, including delivering such proposals and/or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company located at 349 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, California 94080, Attention: Legal, no earlier than April 27, 2022 and no later than close of business on May 27, 2022. Any proposal or nomination received outside of such dates will be considered untimely and will not be considered at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination must also comply with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws, as applicable.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

23ANDME HOLDING CO.
By:

/s/ Kathy Hibbs

Name: Kathy Hibbs
Title: Chief Administrative Officer

Dated: April 13, 2022

Disclaimer

23Andme Holding Co. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:04:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
