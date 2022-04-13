23andMe : Current Report (Form 8-K)

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kis incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors of 23andMe Holding Co. (the "Company") has determined that the date of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") will be Thursday, August 25, 2022. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be a virtual-only meeting conducted via remote communications. The time and meeting website information for the 2022 Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting, which will be filed prior to the 2022 Annual Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting will be July 1, 2022. Because the Company did not hold an annual meeting of stockholders in 2021, the Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-Kto provide the due date for the submission of any qualified stockholder proposals or qualified stockholder director nominations.

In accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), any stockholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must be delivered to, or mailed to and received at, the Company's principal executive offices located at 349 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, California 94080, Attention: Legal, on or before the close of business on June 1, 2022, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must also comply with all applicable SEC rules, including Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act.

Pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), any stockholder seeking to raise a proposal outside the processes of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 or make a director nomination for consideration at the 2022 Annual Meeting must comply with the requirements of the Bylaws, including delivering such proposals and/or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company located at 349 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, California 94080, Attention: Legal, no earlier than April 27, 2022 and no later than close of business on May 27, 2022. Any proposal or nomination received outside of such dates will be considered untimely and will not be considered at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination must also comply with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws, as applicable.