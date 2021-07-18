VG ACQU : 23andMe's New Trait Report Puts a Cherry on Top of Your Ice Cream Preference

You Scream, I Scream, We all Scream for Ice Cream

By using a statistical model and data from more than 980,000 23andMe research participants, our scientists were able to identify 739 genetic markers associated with preferring vanilla ice cream to chocolate. Pulling those genetic markers together with non-genetic factors - such as age and sex - we developed a model to estimate the likelihood of preferring vanilla ice cream to chocolate.

Obviously your ice cream flavor preference is influenced by far more than genetics - culture and environment for instance - but as with other types of food preferences, your genetics is the cherry on top. A person's preference may be related to their sense of smell. Indeed many of the genetic variants we found associated with ice cream preference are in or near olfactory receptor genes, like OR10A6 and OR5M8. Those genes contain instructions for proteins that help detect odors. While you're eating, your brain combines information from odors and your taste buds to perceive flavor.

23andMe Trait Reports

Our Ice Cream Flavor Preference trait report is among more than 30 fun and interesting (and not so vanilla!) trait reports available to23andMe Health + Ancestry Servicecustomers. Among those reports are three others that specifically look at food traits, like a person's preference for Salty v. Sweetsnacks, or their aversion toBitter Taste, orCilantro. Your traits are determined by a complex interaction between your DNA, your environment, and your lifestyle. Sometimes just a handful of genetic variants play a role, but more often hundreds or thousands of variants influence a trait.

Check out your Ice Cream Flavor Preference trait report here.

Not yet a customer? Find out all that 23andMe has to offer here.