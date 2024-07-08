Press release from Companies

2024-07-08

Oslo, July 8th, 2024 - 24SevenOffice, a leading provider of cloud-based ERP software, today announced a strategic partnership with EyeOn Group, a Swedish publicly traded company specializing in IT security and protection against cybercrime.

This partnership represents a strong initiative for 24SevenOffice in addressing the ever-increasing threat of cybercrime and is in line with our political lobbying for more investigative resources from the police. Through this alliance, 24SevenOffice will integrate EyeOn Group's advanced security solutions into its existing systems, providing customers with more comprehensive protection against digital threats.

In addition, the collaboration between 24SevenOffice and EyeOn Group opens significant revenue opportunities for both parties. First and foremost through the existing tens of thousands B2B customer base in 24SevenOffice, but also through strengthening 24SevenOffice product offering and cloud security in the market. EyeOn Group's experienced team has successfully delivered high-quality security solutions, and their expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the security offerings for 24SevenOffice customers going forward.

Eirik Aalvik Stranden, CEO of 24SevenOffice, comments: "We are delighted to partner with EyeOn Group. This collaboration allows us to significantly enhance our IT security offerings and address the urgent need for advanced cyber protection. Our customers will benefit greatly from the robust security solutions that EyeOn Group brings to the table."

EyeOn Group's Executive Chairman, Fredrik Björklund, adds: "We are pleased to join forces with 24SevenOffice, a pioneer in cloud-based solutions. Together, we can deliver comprehensive security solutions that meet the high IT security demands of today's digital landscape."

For further information please contact:

Eirik Aalvik Stranden, CEO

Tel: +47 247 00 030, eas@24sevenoffice.com

About 24SevenOffice:

24SevenOffice's vision is to empower businesses for the future, through delivering world class cloud based business systems. The business system is module-based, where the modules are provided independently or packaged as complete solutions. For more information see www.24sevenoffice.com

About EyeOn Group:

EyeOn Group is a Swedish publicly traded company specializing in IT security and protection against cybercrime. The company delivers advanced security solutions that protect businesses from digital threats.