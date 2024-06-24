Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-06-24 08:45:00

Oslo, June 24, 2024 - 24SevenOffice, a leading provider of cloud-based ERP systems, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Simployer. Simployer simplifies the workday for managers, HR professionals, and employees by offering modern HR software and personalized HR support to more than 12,000 companies and 1.2 million users across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Poland.

After a thorough process, Simployer has selected 24SevenOffice as one of its partners. This partnership aims to enhance the value Simployer delivers to its clients through 24SevenOffice's efficient, user-friendly, and highly adaptable payroll solutions. The cooperation agreement aligns well with 24SevenOffice's strategic focus in the Nordics and holds great potential, depending on the deployment speed and adoption of new payroll and HR solutions for their customers.

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Simployer, one of the leading HR service providers in the Nordic region," says Eirik Aalvik Stranden, CEO of 24SevenOffice. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing top-notch HR and payroll solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"Selecting 24SevenOffice Payroll as one of our preferred partners aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering impact and real value to all of our clients," says Vigleik Takle, CEO of Simployer. "This all-in-one solution can streamline various payroll and HR processes, reducing the need for multiple software solutions. We are confident that this partnership will help us solidify our position as a leading provider of HR and HRM software in the Nordics."

This strategic partnership between 24SevenOffice and Simployer marks a significant milestone, paving the way for innovation and growth in HR and payroll solutions across the Nordic region. If you have any further questions or need additional details, feel free to reach out.

About Simployer:

Simployer helps businesses make the employee journey a success - by managing, developing and inspiring employees. The company serves more than 12,000 customers and has a presence in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Poland.

About 24SevenOffice:

At 24SevenOffice, we are passionate about delivering modular and flow-focused business systems tailored to meet the unique needs of companies of all sizes. Our modular solution allows you to create the perfect workflow, customized to your evolving requirements.

