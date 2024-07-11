Press release from Companies
Publicerat: 2024-07-11 11:04:4024SevenOffice Group AB: 24SevenOffice Group AB has received final approval for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
24SevenOffice Group AB ("24SevenOffice" or the "Company") has received final approval for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market by Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee. The first day of trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is July 12, 2024.
See attachment for final decision from Nasdaq in Swedish.
For further information please contact:
Eirik Aalvik Stranden, CEO
Tel: +47 247 00 030, eas@24sevenoffice.com
