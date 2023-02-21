Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADER   US90138P1003

26 CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(ADER)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:10:16 2023-02-21 pm EST
10.35 USD   -0.34%
05:38p26 Capital Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
04:17p26 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/0726 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

26 Capital Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 17, 2023

26 Capital Acquisition Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39900 85-2695910
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
of Incorporation) Identification No.)

OfficeEdge Miami

701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1550

Miami, Florida33131

(Address of principal executive office and zip code)

(305) 709-6664

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant ADERU The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, included as part of the Units ADER The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Redeemable Warrants included as part of the Units ADERW The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On February 17, 2023, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") borrowed the remaining $1,500,000 available under that certain unsecured convertible promissory note issued by the Company to 26 Capital Holdings LLC on January 11, 2023 (the "Convertible Note"). As of February 17, 2023, the Company has borrowed the maximum principal amount of $2,500,000 available under the Convertible Note.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are being filed herewith:

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp.
(Registrant)
February 21, 2023 By: /s/ Jason Ader
Name: Jason Ader
Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:37:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about 26 CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
05:38p26 Capital Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
04:17p26 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
02/0726 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/1126 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
01/1126 Capital Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $2.5 million in funding fro..
CI
202226 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
202226 CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
202226 Capital Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
202226 Capital Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
202226 Capital Acquisition, UE Resorts International Extend Merger Agreement by One Year
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 7,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart 26 CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
26 Capital Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Nathaniel Ader Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John K. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Tropeano Chief Operating & Compliance Officer
Melissa Gannon Chief Administrative Officer & Chief of Staff
Rafael Ashkenazi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
26 CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.2.47%357
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.84%60 647
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.99%23 589
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.43%12 206
HAL TRUST3.67%11 778
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.08%10 229