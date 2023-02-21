26 Capital Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 17, 2023

26 Capital Acquisition Corp.

Delaware 001-39900 85-2695910

OfficeEdge Miami

701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1550

Miami, Florida33131

(305) 709-6664

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On February 17, 2023, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") borrowed the remaining $1,500,000 available under that certain unsecured convertible promissory note issued by the Company to 26 Capital Holdings LLC on January 11, 2023 (the "Convertible Note"). As of February 17, 2023, the Company has borrowed the maximum principal amount of $2,500,000 available under the Convertible Note.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (Registrant) February 21, 2023 By: /s/ Jason Ader Name: Jason Ader Title: Chief Executive Officer

