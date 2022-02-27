29Metals : Application for quotation of securities - 29M
02/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
29METALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 28, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
29M
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
864,391
25/02/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
29METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
650096094
1.3
ASX issuer code
29M
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
28/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
29MAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
29M : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
864,391
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
29Metals Prospectus dated 21 June 2021 (a copy of which was released to ASX on 2 July 2021). Refer to section 7.3.3.5
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
22,500
Peter Albert
Alberts TC Pty Ltd ATF P and S Albert
Family Trust
13,025
Edward Cooney
Edward Cooney
13,025
Peter Herbert
Peter Herbert
13,025
Clifford Tuck
Clifford Tuck
Issue date 25/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
864,391
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
29Metals Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:31:00 UTC.