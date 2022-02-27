Log in
    29M   AU0000157067

29METALS LIMITED

(29M)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 06:22:00 pm
2.71 AUD   +0.37%
05:32p29METALS : Application for quotation of securities - 29M
PU
02/2229Metals Grows 2021 Revenue on Higher Commodity Prices; Shares Up 4%
MT
02/22TRANSCRIPT : 29Metals Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
29Metals : Application for quotation of securities - 29M

02/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

29METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

29M

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

864,391

25/02/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

29METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

650096094

1.3

ASX issuer code

29M

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

29MAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

29M : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

864,391

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

29Metals Prospectus dated 21 June 2021 (a copy of which was released to ASX on 2 July 2021). Refer to section 7.3.3.5

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

22,500

Peter Albert

Alberts TC Pty Ltd ATF P and S Albert

Family Trust

13,025

Edward Cooney

Edward Cooney

13,025

Peter Herbert

Peter Herbert

13,025

Clifford Tuck

Clifford Tuck

Issue date 25/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

864,391

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content.

29Metals Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
