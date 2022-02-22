29Metals : FY2021 Appendix 4E & Annual Financial Report
Wednesday, 23 February 2022
Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report
Accompanying this release is the Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report for 29Metals Limited ('29Metals' or, the 'Company') and its controlled entities for the year ended 31 December 2021.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
Appendix 4E and
Annual Financial Report
29Metals Limited and Controlled Entities
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
CONTENTS
APPENDIX 4E
DIRECTORS' REPORT
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
REMUNERATION REPORT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
F INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
PAGE
A-1 to A-2
B-1 to B-8
C-1 to C-22
D-1 to D-2 (Chair Letter)
D-3 to D-23E-1 to E-57
F-1 to F-7
Page (i)
APPENDIX 4E
APPENDIX 4E
29METALS LIMITED
FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Current Reporting Period
12 months ended 31 December 2021
Previous Corresponding Reporting Period
12 months ended 31 December 20201
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
31 DECEMBER
31 DECEMBER
INCREASE /
2021
2020
DECREASE
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
Revenue from ordinary activities
600,762
434,451
166,311
38%
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
121,013
-
2
121,013
100%
Net profit for the period attributable to members
121,013
-
2
121,013
100%
Distributions
No interim or final dividend declared or proposed.
Record date of final dividend: not applicable.
Net tangible assets
31 DECEMBER 2021
31 DECEMBER 2020
$
$
Net tangible assets per share1
1.60
N/a
1. Includes right of use assets.
Explanation of results
REQUIREMENT
TITLE
REFERENCE
Review of results
Operating and Financial Overview
Page C-1 to C-22
A statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Page E-2
A statement of financial position
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Page E-3
A statement of retained earnings
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Page E-4
A statement of cash flows
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Page E-5
Earnings per share
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Page E-2
The comparative information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements is that of Golden Grove Group (comprising Golden, LP (as the head entity), Golden Grove Holdings (No.2) Pty Ltd, Golden Grove Holdings (No.3) Pty Ltd and Golden Grove Operations Pty Ltd, as set out in the table of controlled entities over page) for the year ended 31 December 2020. Refer to Note 2 to the Financial Statements.
2 Refer Note 41 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for first-time adoption of Australian Accounting Standards ('AAS') - Golden Grove, LP.
Page A-1
APPENDIX 4E
Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period
29Metals Limited was incorporated on 27 May 2021. In June and July 2021, 29Metals executed a series of transactions and an initial public offering (the 'IPO'), comprising:
a restructure of the Capricorn Copper Group (the 'Restructure') pursuant to which 29Metals gained control of the Capricorn Copper Group effective 7 June 2021;
the reverse acquisition of 29Metals (including the Capricorn Copper Group) and the Redhill Group which completed on 5 July 2021 conditional on, amongst other things, the IPO occurring (the 'Reverse Acquisition'); and
the IPO with listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ('ASX') achieved on 2 July 2021,
(together, the 'Restructure and IPO Transactions').
During the year ended 31 December 2021, control was gained over the following entities, including as a result of the Restructure and IPO Transactions.
NAME OF ENTITY
DATE CONTROL GAINED
29Metals Finance Pty Ltd
31 May 2021
Golden Grove Holdings (No.1) Pty Ltd1
5 July 2021
Lighthouse Minerals Pty Ltd
7 June 2021
Capricorn Copper Group, comprising:
7 June 2021
Capricorn Copper Holdings Pty Ltd2
Capricorn Copper Pty Ltd
Golden Grove Group, comprising:
5 July 2021
Golden Grove, LP3
Golden Grove Holdings (No.2) Pty Ltd
Golden Grove Holdings (No.3) Pty Ltd
Golden Grove Operations Pty Ltd
Redhill Group
5 July 2021
Redhill Mining Hong Kong Limited4
Redhill Magallanes, SpA5
Unless otherwise stated below, all entities are companies registered in Australia.
Golden Grove Holdings (No.1) Pty Ltd is the general partner for Golden Grove, LP.
Owned 97.4% by 29Metals and 2.6% by Lighthouse Minerals Pty Ltd
A limited partnership registered in New South Wales under the Partnership Act 1982 (NSW).
A company registered in Hong Kong.
A company registered in Chile.
Refer to Note 34 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details of the Reverse Acquisition. Further details of these entities are included in the Annual Financial Report.
Details of any associates and joint venture entities
There were no associates or joint ventures during the period.
Any other significant information needed by an investor
Further significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the Group's financial performance and financial position is contained in the accompanying Annual Financial Report, which comprises the Directors' Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Audit of accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit
The Consolidated Financial Statements and Remuneration Reports have been audited by Ernst & Young. The audit report is included in the Annual Financial Report, and is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis of matter, or other matter paragraph.
Page A-2
