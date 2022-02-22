Log in
    29M   AU0000157067

29METALS LIMITED

(29M)
29Metals : FY2021 Appendix 4E & Annual Financial Report

02/22/2022
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report

Accompanying this release is the Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report for 29Metals Limited ('29Metals' or, the 'Company') and its controlled entities for the year ended 31 December 2021.

-ENDS-

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Investor Enquiries

Media Enquiries

Michael Slifirski

Citadel-MAGNUS

Group Manager Investor Relations

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Michael.Slifirski@29metals.com

mweir@citadelmagnus.com/

cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com

+61 412 251 818

+61 402 347 032 / +61 466 984 953

29Metals Limited (ABN 95 650 096 094

Head office: Level 2, 150 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

For personal use only

Appendix 4E and

Annual Financial Report

29Metals Limited and Controlled Entities

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

APPENDIX 4E AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 29METALS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES for the year ended 31 December 2021

CONTENTS

For personal use only

  • APPENDIX 4E
  • DIRECTORS' REPORT
  • OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
  • REMUNERATION REPORT
  • CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    F INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

PAGE

A-1 to A-2

B-1 to B-8

C-1 to C-22

D-1 to D-2 (Chair Letter)

D-3 to D-23E-1 to E-57

F-1 to F-7

Page (i)

APPENDIX 4E AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 29METALS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES for the year ended 31 December 2021

APPENDIX 4E

For personal use only

APPENDIX 4E

29METALS LIMITED

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Current Reporting Period

12 months ended 31 December 2021

Previous Corresponding Reporting Period

12 months ended 31 December 20201

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

31 DECEMBER

31 DECEMBER

INCREASE /

2021

2020

DECREASE

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

600,762

434,451

166,311

38%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

121,013

-

2

121,013

100%

Net profit for the period attributable to members

121,013

-

2

121,013

100%

Distributions

No interim or final dividend declared or proposed.

Record date of final dividend: not applicable.

Net tangible assets

31 DECEMBER 2021

31 DECEMBER 2020

$

$

Net tangible assets per share1

1.60

N/a

1. Includes right of use assets.

Explanation of results

REQUIREMENT

TITLE

REFERENCE

Review of results

Operating and Financial Overview

Page C-1 to C-22

A statement of comprehensive income

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Page E-2

A statement of financial position

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Page E-3

A statement of retained earnings

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Page E-4

A statement of cash flows

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Page E-5

Earnings per share

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Page E-2

  • The comparative information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements is that of Golden Grove Group (comprising Golden, LP (as the head entity), Golden Grove Holdings (No.2) Pty Ltd, Golden Grove Holdings (No.3) Pty Ltd and Golden Grove Operations Pty Ltd, as set out in the table of controlled entities over page) for the year ended 31 December 2020. Refer to Note 2 to the Financial Statements.
    2 Refer Note 41 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for first-time adoption of Australian Accounting Standards ('AAS') - Golden Grove, LP.

Page A-1

APPENDIX 4E AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 29METALS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES for the year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

APPENDIX 4E

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

29Metals Limited was incorporated on 27 May 2021. In June and July 2021, 29Metals executed a series of transactions and an initial public offering (the 'IPO'), comprising:

  • a restructure of the Capricorn Copper Group (the 'Restructure') pursuant to which 29Metals gained control of the Capricorn Copper Group effective 7 June 2021;
  • the reverse acquisition of 29Metals (including the Capricorn Copper Group) and the Redhill Group which completed on 5 July 2021 conditional on, amongst other things, the IPO occurring (the 'Reverse Acquisition'); and
  • the IPO with listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ('ASX') achieved on 2 July 2021,

(together, the 'Restructure and IPO Transactions').

During the year ended 31 December 2021, control was gained over the following entities, including as a result of the Restructure and IPO Transactions.

NAME OF ENTITY

DATE CONTROL GAINED

29Metals Finance Pty Ltd

31 May 2021

Golden Grove Holdings (No.1) Pty Ltd1

5 July 2021

Lighthouse Minerals Pty Ltd

7 June 2021

Capricorn Copper Group, comprising:

7 June 2021

  • Capricorn Copper Holdings Pty Ltd2
  • Capricorn Copper Pty Ltd

Golden Grove Group, comprising:

5 July 2021

  • Golden Grove, LP3
  • Golden Grove Holdings (No.2) Pty Ltd
  • Golden Grove Holdings (No.3) Pty Ltd
  • Golden Grove Operations Pty Ltd

Redhill Group

5 July 2021

  • Redhill Mining Hong Kong Limited4
  • Redhill Magallanes, SpA5

Unless otherwise stated below, all entities are companies registered in Australia.

  1. Golden Grove Holdings (No.1) Pty Ltd is the general partner for Golden Grove, LP.
  2. Owned 97.4% by 29Metals and 2.6% by Lighthouse Minerals Pty Ltd
  3. A limited partnership registered in New South Wales under the Partnership Act 1982 (NSW).
  4. A company registered in Hong Kong.
  5. A company registered in Chile.

Refer to Note 34 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details of the Reverse Acquisition. Further details of these entities are included in the Annual Financial Report.

Details of any associates and joint venture entities

There were no associates or joint ventures during the period.

Any other significant information needed by an investor

Further significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the Group's financial performance and financial position is contained in the accompanying Annual Financial Report, which comprises the Directors' Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Audit of accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Remuneration Reports have been audited by Ernst & Young. The audit report is included in the Annual Financial Report, and is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis of matter, or other matter paragraph.

Page A-2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

29Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
