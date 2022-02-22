29Metals : FY2021 Appendix 4E & Annual Financial Report

For personal use only

APPENDIX 4E

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

29Metals Limited was incorporated on 27 May 2021. In June and July 2021, 29Metals executed a series of transactions and an initial public offering (the 'IPO'), comprising:

a restructure of the Capricorn Copper Group (the 'Restructure') pursuant to which 29Metals gained control of the Capricorn Copper Group effective 7 June 2021;

the reverse acquisition of 29Metals (including the Capricorn Copper Group) and the Redhill Group which completed on 5 July 2021 conditional on, amongst other things, the IPO occurring (the 'Reverse Acquisition'); and

the IPO with listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ('ASX') achieved on 2 July 2021,

(together, the 'Restructure and IPO Transactions').

During the year ended 31 December 2021, control was gained over the following entities, including as a result of the Restructure and IPO Transactions.

NAME OF ENTITY DATE CONTROL GAINED 29Metals Finance Pty Ltd 31 May 2021 Golden Grove Holdings (No.1) Pty Ltd1 5 July 2021 Lighthouse Minerals Pty Ltd 7 June 2021 Capricorn Copper Group, comprising: 7 June 2021

Capricorn Copper Holdings Pty Ltd 2

Capricorn Copper Pty Ltd

Golden Grove Group, comprising: 5 July 2021

Golden Grove, LP 3

Golden Grove Holdings (No.2) Pty Ltd

Golden Grove Holdings (No.3) Pty Ltd

Golden Grove Operations Pty Ltd

Redhill Group 5 July 2021

Redhill Mining Hong Kong Limited 4

Redhill Magallanes, SpA 5

Unless otherwise stated below, all entities are companies registered in Australia.

Golden Grove Holdings (No.1) Pty Ltd is the general partner for Golden Grove, LP. Owned 97.4% by 29Metals and 2.6% by Lighthouse Minerals Pty Ltd A limited partnership registered in New South Wales under the Partnership Act 1982 (NSW). A company registered in Hong Kong. A company registered in Chile.

Refer to Note 34 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details of the Reverse Acquisition. Further details of these entities are included in the Annual Financial Report.

Details of any associates and joint venture entities

There were no associates or joint ventures during the period.

Any other significant information needed by an investor

Further significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the Group's financial performance and financial position is contained in the accompanying Annual Financial Report, which comprises the Directors' Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.