29Metals : FY2021 Full Year Financial Results Presentation

Important information

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This presentation contains certain information, such as C1 Costs, AISC, EBITDA, Adjusted NPAT, Adjusted EPS, Drawn Debt, Net Drawn Debt and Cu-eq, that is not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards and is classified as 'non-IFRS financial information' under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230 (Disclosing non-IFRS financial information).

only29Metals uses these non-IFRS financial information metrics to assess business performance and provide additional insights into the underlying performance of its assets.

Non-IFRS financial information metrics do not have standardised meanings under the Australian Accounting Standards and, as a result, may not be comparable to the corresponding metrics reported by other entities.

The on-IFRS financial information metrics in this presentation are unaudited.

Refer to slide 26 of this presentation for definitions of the non-IFRS financial information metrics used in this presentation, along with a reconciliation of Adjusted NPAT to NPAT and EBITDA to NPAT.

Non-IFRS financial information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on non-IFRS financial information cited in this presentation.

usePRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the non-IFRS financial information metrics referred to above, this presentation contains pro forma financial information. Pro forma financial information is non-IFRS financial information and is unaudited.

The pro forma financial information in this presentation has been prepared as if the restructure and IPO transactions in 2021 occurred before 1 January 2021, and is included to provide investors with insights regarding the operating and financial performance of the Group for the full year because the statutory financial information excludes the financial and operating performance of Capricorn Copper in the six months to 30 June 2021.

For presentation purposes, the pro forma financial information in this presentation is compared against the pro forma forecast financial information set out in section 5.9 of the 29Metals Prospectus dated 21 June 2021 (a copy of which was released to ASX on 2 July 2021) (the '29Metals Prospectus'). Information regarding the basis of preparation of 29Metals Prospectus pro forma forecast financial information is set out in section 5.3 and the general and specific assumptions applied in the 29Metals Prospectus pro forma forecast fin ncial information is set out in section 5.9.2 of the 29Metals Prospectus (respectively).

The pro forma financial information in this presentation should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on non-IFRS financial information in this presentation.