    29M   AU0000157067

29METALS LIMITED

(29M)
  Report
29Metals : FY2021 Full Year Financial Results Presentation

02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

FY2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

Accompanying this release is a presentation summarising the FY2021 Full Year Financial Results of 29Metals Limited ('29Metals' or, the 'Company') and its controlled entities.

The information in the accompanying presentation is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with 29Metals' Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report separately released today.

-ENDS-

This announcement was authorised for release by the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Peter Albert.

Investor Enquiries

Media Enquiries

Michael Slifirski

Citadel-MAGNUS

Group Manager Investor Relations

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Michael.Slifirski@29metals.com

mweir@citadelmagnus.com/

cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com

+61 412 251 818

+61 402 347 032 / +61 466 984 953

29Metals Limited (ABN 95 650 096 094

Head office: Level 2, 150 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

ersonal use only

29Metals Limited

FY2021 Financial Results

Year ended 31 December 2021

Important information

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including in relation to 29Metals' businesses, plans and strategies. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as, "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook regarding, future performance are also forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. A number of important factors could cause 29Metals' actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, targets and intentions expressed in such forward looking statements, and many of these factors are beyond 29Metals' control. Relevant statements may prove to be

i

correct, and circumstances may change, and the contents of this presentation may become outdated as a result.

F

rward looking statements are based on 29Metals' good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect 29Metals'

onlybusiness and operations in the future. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, many of which are beyond 29Metals' reasonable

control, and 29Metals does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct.

use

R

ad

rs are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption

caus

d directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Except as required by applicable laws, 29Metals does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-

looking statements, to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based, or to publish prospective information in the future.

PRESENTATION CURRENCY AND ROUNDING

29Metals functional currency is Australian dollars ('A$'). Unless otherwise stated, all financial information in this presentation is in A$. Financial information in this presentation is subject to rounding.

ersonal

2

Important information

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This presentation contains certain information, such as C1 Costs, AISC, EBITDA, Adjusted NPAT, Adjusted EPS, Drawn Debt, Net Drawn Debt and Cu-eq, that is not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards and is classified as 'non-IFRS financial information' under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230 (Disclosing non-IFRS financial information).

only29Metals uses these non-IFRS financial information metrics to assess business performance and provide additional insights into the underlying performance of its assets.

Non-IFRS financial information metrics do not have standardised meanings under the Australian Accounting Standards and, as a result, may not be comparable to the corresponding metrics reported by other entities.

The on-IFRS financial information metrics in this presentation are unaudited.

Refer to slide 26 of this presentation for definitions of the non-IFRS financial information metrics used in this presentation, along with a reconciliation of Adjusted NPAT to NPAT and EBITDA to NPAT.

Non-IFRS financial information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on non-IFRS financial information cited in this presentation.

usePRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the non-IFRS financial information metrics referred to above, this presentation contains pro forma financial information. Pro forma financial information is non-IFRS financial information and is unaudited.

The pro forma financial information in this presentation has been prepared as if the restructure and IPO transactions in 2021 occurred before 1 January 2021, and is included to provide investors with insights regarding the operating and financial performance of the Group for the full year because the statutory financial information excludes the financial and operating performance of Capricorn Copper in the six months to 30 June 2021.

For presentation purposes, the pro forma financial information in this presentation is compared against the pro forma forecast financial information set out in section 5.9 of the 29Metals Prospectus dated 21 June 2021 (a copy of which was released to ASX on 2 July 2021) (the '29Metals Prospectus'). Information regarding the basis of preparation of 29Metals Prospectus pro forma forecast financial information is set out in section 5.3 and the general and specific assumptions applied in the 29Metals Prospectus pro forma forecast fin ncial information is set out in section 5.9.2 of the 29Metals Prospectus (respectively).

The pro forma financial information in this presentation should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on non-IFRS financial information in this presentation.

ersonal

3

ersonal use only Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

29Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
