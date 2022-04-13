Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. 2B Intelligent Soft S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BENTO   ROQKJ0LFIS51

2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S.A.

(BENTO)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-11
11.80 RON   -1.67%
10:15a2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2B Intelligent Soft S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022

04/13/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară

CURRENT REPORT 04/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report

13.04.2022

Name of the Company

2B Intelligent Soft S.A.

Registered Office

51 Primăverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest

Phone

+40 31 860 21 01

Email

investors@bento.ro

Website

www.bento.ro

Registration nr. with Trade Registry

J40/1358/2006

Fiscal Code

RO 16558004

Subscribed and paid share capital

440,000 lei

Total number of shares

4,400,000

Symbol

BENTO

Market where securities are traded

MTS AeRO Premium

Important events to be reported: Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022

The management of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that as of 13.04.2022, 17:00, the online voting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meetings from 21.04.2022 is open. Therefore, shareholders who held BENTO shares on the reference date of 11.04.2022 are invited to go to https://bento.evote.ro/login,register and cast their votes in OGSM and EGSM.

The OGSM of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. will take place on 21.04.2022, at 10:00 AM, at the registered office of the Company situated in Bucharest, Bd. Primaverii no. 51, Floors 4+M, and the EGSM will take place in the same day, at the same location at 11:00 AM. The shareholders can cast their votes online using eVOTE solution, by correspondence or by participating in person, at the Company's headquarters. Shareholders who wish to participate in person are kindly requested to arrive at the location of the meetings by 09:30 AM the latest in order to allow sufficient time for registrations. The online voting in eVOTE solution will be available also live, during the meetings.

The shareholders can access the convening notice as well as all the documents related to these meetings on the Company's website, at the link: https://www.bento.ro/en/general-meetings/.

Radu Scarlat

President of the Board of Directors

BENTO | 51 Primaverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest | RO 16558004 | +40 214 123 695 | investors@bento.ro | www.bento.ro

Disclaimer

2B Intelligent Soft SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S.A.
10:15a2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022
PU
More news
Chart 2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S.A.
Duration : Period :
2B Intelligent Soft S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart