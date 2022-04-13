2B Intelligent Soft S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară

CURRENT REPORT 04/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report 13.04.2022 Name of the Company 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. Registered Office 51 Primăverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest Phone +40 31 860 21 01 Email investors@bento.ro Website www.bento.ro Registration nr. with Trade Registry J40/1358/2006 Fiscal Code RO 16558004 Subscribed and paid share capital 440,000 lei Total number of shares 4,400,000 Symbol BENTO Market where securities are traded MTS AeRO Premium

Important events to be reported: Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022

The management of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that as of 13.04.2022, 17:00, the online voting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meetings from 21.04.2022 is open. Therefore, shareholders who held BENTO shares on the reference date of 11.04.2022 are invited to go to https://bento.evote.ro/login,register and cast their votes in OGSM and EGSM.

The OGSM of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. will take place on 21.04.2022, at 10:00 AM, at the registered office of the Company situated in Bucharest, Bd. Primaverii no. 51, Floors 4+M, and the EGSM will take place in the same day, at the same location at 11:00 AM. The shareholders can cast their votes online using eVOTE solution, by correspondence or by participating in person, at the Company's headquarters. Shareholders who wish to participate in person are kindly requested to arrive at the location of the meetings by 09:30 AM the latest in order to allow sufficient time for registrations. The online voting in eVOTE solution will be available also live, during the meetings.

The shareholders can access the convening notice as well as all the documents related to these meetings on the Company's website, at the link: https://www.bento.ro/en/general-meetings/.

Radu Scarlat

President of the Board of Directors

