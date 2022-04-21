2B Intelligent Soft S A : Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.
Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară
CURRENT REPORT 05/2022
According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.
|
Date of report
|
21.04.2022
|
Name of the Company
|
2B Intelligent Soft S.A.
|
Registered Office
|
51 Primăverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest
|
Phone
|
+40 31 860 21 01
|
Email
|
investors@bento.ro
|
Website
|
www.bento.ro
|
Registration nr. with Trade Registry
|
J40/1358/2006
|
Fiscal Code
|
RO 16558004
|
Subscribed and paid share capital
|
440,000 lei
|
Total number of shares
|
4,400,000
|
Symbol
|
BENTO
|
Market where securities are traded
|
MTS AeRO Premium
Important events to be reported: Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022
On 21.04.2022, starting with 10:00 AM, at the headquarters of the Company located at 51
Primaverii boulevard, 4th floor and attic, Bucharest, took place the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (the "Company"), and starting with 11:00 AM, at the same location, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company took place. For both meetings, the legal and statutory quorum was constituted at first convocation.
The resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of the Company are available only in Romanian language.
Radu Scarlat
President of the Board of Directors
