Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. 2B Intelligent Soft S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BENTO   ROQKJ0LFIS51

2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S.A.

(BENTO)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-19
11.90 RON   +3.48%
12:53p2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S A : Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022
PU
04/132B INTELLIGENT SOFT S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2B Intelligent Soft S A : Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022

04/21/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară

CURRENT REPORT 05/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report

21.04.2022

Name of the Company

2B Intelligent Soft S.A.

Registered Office

51 Primăverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest

Phone

+40 31 860 21 01

Email

investors@bento.ro

Website

www.bento.ro

Registration nr. with Trade Registry

J40/1358/2006

Fiscal Code

RO 16558004

Subscribed and paid share capital

440,000 lei

Total number of shares

4,400,000

Symbol

BENTO

Market where securities are traded

MTS AeRO Premium

Important events to be reported: Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022

On 21.04.2022, starting with 10:00 AM, at the headquarters of the Company located at 51

Primaverii boulevard, 4th floor and attic, Bucharest, took place the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (the "Company"), and starting with 11:00 AM, at the same location, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company took place. For both meetings, the legal and statutory quorum was constituted at first convocation.

The resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of the Company are available only in Romanian language.

Radu Scarlat

President of the Board of Directors

BENTO | 51 Primaverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest | RO 16558004 | +40 214 123 695 | investors@bento.ro | www.bento.ro

Disclaimer

2B Intelligent Soft SA published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S.A.
12:53p2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S A : Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022
PU
04/132B INTELLIGENT SOFT S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 21.04.2022
PU
More news
Chart 2B INTELLIGENT SOFT S.A.
Duration : Period :
2B Intelligent Soft S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart