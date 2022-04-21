2B Intelligent Soft S A : Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară

CURRENT REPORT 05/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report 21.04.2022 Name of the Company 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. Registered Office 51 Primăverii Boulevard, District 1, Bucharest Phone +40 31 860 21 01 Email investors@bento.ro Website www.bento.ro Registration nr. with Trade Registry J40/1358/2006 Fiscal Code RO 16558004 Subscribed and paid share capital 440,000 lei Total number of shares 4,400,000 Symbol BENTO Market where securities are traded MTS AeRO Premium

Important events to be reported: Resolutions of the OGMS & EGMS dated 21.04.2022

On 21.04.2022, starting with 10:00 AM, at the headquarters of the Company located at 51

Primaverii boulevard, 4th floor and attic, Bucharest, took place the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (the "Company"), and starting with 11:00 AM, at the same location, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company took place. For both meetings, the legal and statutory quorum was constituted at first convocation.

The resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of the Company are available only in Romanian language.

Radu Scarlat

President of the Board of Directors

