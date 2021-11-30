Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. 2CRSi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/30 11:35:14 am
4.55 EUR   +4.36%
02:03p2CRSI SA : First half-year results
EQ
02:01p2CRSI : First half 2021-2022 results
PU
10/202CRSI : Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2CRSI : First half 2021-2022 results

11/30/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High-performance servers

Press release

First half 2021-2022 results

First half-year results:

  • Revenue growth of 15% to €90.2 million, thanks to strong sales momentum
  • EBITDA margin up 3.3 points to 4.7%
  • Inventories increased in response to supply difficulties

Full-year2021-22 expected to show double-digit growth

Strasbourg (France), 30 November 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high- performance, energy-efficient servers, has released its results for the first half of 2021-2022 (from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021).

The Board of Directors met on 30 November 2021 to approve the Group's financial statements for the period ended on 31 August 2021. A limited review of the consolidated half-year financial statements is being finalised by the statutory auditors. The half-year financial report will be made available very shortly.

FIRST HALF-YEAR2021-22 RESULTS

Robust and diversified activity

2CRSi made revenue of €90.2 million in the first half of 2021-22, an increase of +15.0% on the period from 1 March to 31 August 2020.

This performance was driven by strong sales momentum, which offset Blade1 and boosted the Group's client portfolio. The momentum came in particular from the long-term partnerships the Group has been steadfastly building. Over the period, the Group indeed recorded deliveries to CERN2, a major player in nuclear research and its biggest customer in H1, and to a long-standing partner in the oil services sector3.

Last, the Group continued to internationalise its business and diversify its client portfolio, with 87% of first-half revenue linked to deliveries outside of France (vs. 84% in the 2020/21 financial year) and its top ten clients representing 45% of revenue compared with 43% in FY 2020/21.

  1. See press releases of 3 and 11 March 2021 and 3 May 2021.
  2. See press release of 15 February 2021.
  3. See press release of 7 July 2021.

1

High-performance servers

Simplified income statement -

H1 2021-22

H1 2020-21

FY 2020-21

Limited review being finalised

Change

6 months

6 months

12 months

In millions of EUR - IFRS

1 March 2021 -

1 March 2020 -

1 March 2020 -

31 August 2021

31 August 2020

28 February 2021

Revenue

90.2

78.5

+15.0%

163.3

Other income

(0.1)

1.3

3.9

Consumed purchases

(70.2)

(65.6)

+7.0%

(129.7)

Gross margin rate

22.2%

16.4%

+5.8 pts

20.6%

External expenses

(5.3)

(4.2)

+27.8%

(9.4)

Personnel expenses

(10.4)

(8.5)

+22.7%

(19.5)

Other operating income and expenses

0.0

(0.4)

(1.2)

EBITDA

4.3

1.1

x3.7

7.4

EBITDA margin

4.7%

1.5%

+3.3 pts

4.5%

Other current op. income & expenses

0.1

-

(0.2)

Depreciation, amortisation & impairment

(2.6)

(3.2)

-20.5%

(6.6)

Current operating income

1.7

(2.1)

nm

0.6

Current operating margin

1.9%

nm

0.3%

Operating income (expense)

1.7

(2.1)

0.6

Financial income (expense)

(2.8)

(0.9)

-2.9x

(5.0)

Consolidated net income (expense)

(1.0)

(2.6)

+61.9%

(4.3)

Net income (Group share)

(1.1)

(2.5)

+55.8%

(4.2)

Sharp increase in profitability

In the first half of 2021-22, 2CRSi saw its profitability increase significantly, with EBITDA of €4.3 million, representing a margin of 4.7% compared with 1.5% over the comparable period.

The 3.3-point improvement in EBITDA margin can mainly be attributed to an increase in the gross margin thanks to the supply of services and a favourable environment of shortages: the gross margin rose by 55.6% over the period to €20.1 million, or 22.2% of Group revenue, compared with €12.9 million and 16.4% respectively in H1 2020/21.

Furthermore, the effective management of the Blade situation gave rise to a positive impact on the half-year financial statement of +€0.8 million, thanks in particular to inflows received as part of the company's recovery and takeover procedure.

Growth was accompanied by (i) an increase in external expenses (€5.3 million over the period) of 27.8% versus the previous financial year, which was impacted by the health restrictions, and (ii) ongoing recruitment and an increase in the Group's workforce, with personnel expenses rising by 22.7% to €10.4 million.

Thanks to this good operating performance, the Group generated current operating income of €1.7 million (1.9% of Group revenue), compared with a loss of (€2.1) million over the same period

2

High-performance servers

last year. Since there were no significant exceptional items over the period, operating income mirrored this trend.

Given the strong performance by Boston over the first half-year, the financial debt4 linked to the acquisition of Boston Limited was increased by €2.2 million. Financial result hence came out at (€2.8) million in H1 compared with (€0.9) million over the same period last year.

In total, 2CRSi recorded consolidated net income Group share of (€1.1) million, a marked improvement on the first half of the previous financial year.

Financial position

Simplified consolidated balance sheet -

Limited review being finalised

31 August 2021

28 February 2021

In millions of EUR - IFRS

Goodwill

7.9

7.8

Intangible assets

15.8

15.6

Tangible assets

21.2

22.2

Non-current financial receivables

6.7

7.2

Other non-current assets

4.0

3.2

Total non-current assets

55.6

55.9

Inventories

57.4

32.2

Clients

28.1

28.1

Other current assets

12.0

12.1

Current financial receivables

6.8

28.1

Cash and cash equivalents

5.3

4.5

Total current assets

109.7

105.1

TOTAL ASSETS

165.3

161.0

Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent

40.6

40.7

Non-controlling interests

(0.1)

(0.1)

Consolidated capital

40.5

40.7

Borrowings and financial liabilities (including lease liabilities)

43.6

47.8

Other non-current liabilities

6.4

4.6

Total non-current liabilities

50.0

52.4

Trade payables

24.0

24.1

Financial liabilities (including lease liabilities)

35.9

26.0

Other current liabilities

15.0

17.9

Total current liabilities

74.9

67.9

TOTAL LIABILITIES

165.3

161.0

4 This financial debt amounts to the estimated sum of potential future earn-outs and the amount to be paid in the event of the buying-out of minority shareholders; estimates are reviewed twice a year. The total amount is recorded as financial debt in application of IFRS standards, while change in amount is recorded in the period's financial result.

3

High-performance servers

Current financial receivables fell from €28.1 million at 28 February 2021 to €6.8 million at the end of August 2021. This decrease resulted from the collection over the period of €12.6 million and the recovery of equipment as part of the insolvency proceedings related to Blade.

At 31 August 2021, inventories showed a sharp increase to €57.4 million, versus €32.2 million at the end of February. This reflects a combination of factors: (i) on the one hand, the recovery of equipment delivered to Blade for a net amount of €13.1 million as at 31 August 2021, and (ii) on the other hand, the decision to build up larger inventories in response to the increase in activity and pressure on the supply of electronic components.

This significant increase in inventories led to a higher working capital requirement. Therefore, to preserve the Group's cash position, it was partially financed through short-term financing: as a result, gross financial debt excluding lease liabilities (IFRS 16) at 31 August 2021 stood at €64.0 million compared with €57.0 million at end-February 2021. Cash stood at €5.3 million at 31 August 2021, compared with €4.5 million at 28 February 2021.

OUTLOOK

As mentioned above, 2CRSi continues to benefit from strong sales momentum linked to the appeal of its solutions, which meet the market's expectations for high-performance products with lower energy consumption. This is a deep market trend, reinforced by the long-term consequences of the health crisis.

With inventory levels adjusted to the current shortage situation, the Group believes it can continue to meet the growing demand of its customers.

In this context, while being attentive to the evolution of supply conditions, 2CRSi is confident in its ability to continue its development and deliver double-digit growth in the 2021-22 financial year.

- END -

4

High-performance servers

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high- performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Marie de Lauzon

Simon Derbanne

Jennifer Jullia

Chief Operating Officer

Financial Communication

Financial Press Relations

investors@2crsi.com

sderbanne@actifin.fr

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

+33 (1) 56 88 11 14

+33 (1) 56 88 11 19

5

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 19:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 2CRSI
02:03p2CRSI SA : First half-year results
EQ
02:01p2CRSI : First half 2021-2022 results
PU
10/202CRSI : Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022
PU
10/202CRSI SA : Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022: ?89.8 million (+14.4%)
EQ
10/082CRSI : Wins Follow-Up Order For Open Compute Platform Servers From Geoscience Technology ..
MT
10/072CRSI : receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer
PU
09/232CRSI : Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 31 August 2021
PU
08/102CRSI : Annual General Meeting on August 31, 2021 – Availability of the supporting d..
PU
07/282CRSI : Availability of the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
07/082CRSI : awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net Debt 2022 31,0 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 174x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,9 M 69,8 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 373
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart 2CRSI
Duration : Period :
2CRSi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2CRSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,36 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Wilmouth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie de Lauzon Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Monique Jung Independent Director
Dominique Henneresse Independent Director
Jean-Louis Wilmouth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2CRSI-15.83%70
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.45%44 048
HP INC.46.12%41 410
GOERTEK INC.41.88%27 705
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC67.41%23 167
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23.29%19 111