  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. 2CRSi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2CRSi : Availability of the 2021-22 half-year financial report

12/01/2021 | 02:31pm EST
High-performance servers

Press release

Availability of the half-year financial report

Strasbourg (France), 1 December 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance,energy-efficient servers, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report.

2CRSi announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from March 1 to August 31, 2021 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the half-year2021-22 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available soon.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high- performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Marie de Lauzon

Simon Derbanne

Jennifer Jullia

Chief Operating Officer

Financial Communication

Financial Press Relations

investors@2crsi.com

sderbanne@actifin.fr

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

1

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 19:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 2CRSI
12:41p2CRSI SA : Availability of the half-year financial report.
EQ
12:08pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Merck, Volkswagen, Salesforce, Roche, Mondelez...
11/302CRSI S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
11/302CRSI SA : First half-year results
EQ
11/302CRSI : First half 2021-2022 results
PU
10/202CRSI : Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022
PU
10/202CRSI SA : Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022: ?89.8 million (+14.4%)
EQ
10/082CRSI : Wins Follow-Up Order For Open Compute Platform Servers From Geoscience Technology ..
MT
10/072CRSI : receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer
PU
09/232CRSI : Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 31 August 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net Debt 2022 31,0 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 182x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,6 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 373
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart 2CRSI
Duration : Period :
2CRSi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2CRSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,55 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Wilmouth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie de Lauzon Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Monique Jung Independent Director
Dominique Henneresse Independent Director
Jean-Louis Wilmouth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2CRSI-12.16%73
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.95%43 206
HP INC.43.47%40 661
GOERTEK INC.39.55%27 348
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC65.17%22 858
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY21.10%18 771