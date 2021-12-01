2CRSi : Availability of the 2021-22 half-year financial report

High-performance servers

Availability of the half-year financial report

Strasbourg (France), 1 December 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance,energy-efficient servers, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report.

2CRSi announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from March 1 to August 31, 2021 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the half-year2021-22 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available soon.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high- performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

