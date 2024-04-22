2CRSi: Edge Computing servers deployed in Canada

2CRSi Canada announces the deployment of a set of Edge-Computing servers in buildings open to the public, to reuse wasted heat as a replacement for fossil fuel heating.



Edge computing technology enables data processing to be decentralized to small sites, optimizing communication in areas where bandwidth is limited.



The cooling systems in this installation are connected to the heating system, which previously used fossil fuels such as gas or oil. Now, the heat produced by this computing center helps to heat the premises.



The 2CRSi solution is powered by electricity with a very low carbon footprint. With its local partner, 2CRSI has just opened up a new market in Quebec worth over 300 million Canadian dollars (around 205 ME).



