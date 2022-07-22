2CRSi : Planned transfer of shares to Euronext Growth® Paris

Press release

Planned transfer of shares to Euronext Growth® Paris

Strasbourg (France), 22 July 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high- performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the planned transfer of its shares to Euronext Growth® Paris.

At its next Ordinary General Meeting, on August 31, 2022, shareholders will be asked to approve the proposed delisting of 2CRSi's shares from the regulated market Euronext Paris and their concomitant admission to trading on Euronext Growth®, within 12 months of the General Meeting of August 31, 2022.

The realization of such a transfer would allow 2CRSi to be listed on a market more appropriate to its size, market capitalization and profile, with a simplified operation, both in terms of regulatory constraints and costs related to the listing. This transfer will nevertheless allow 2CRSi to continue to benefit from the attractions of the financial markets.

2CRSi currently meets the conditions of eligibility for the transfer procedure, i.e. a market capitalization of less than one billion euros and a minimum distribution of its shares to the public of 2.5 million euros. 2.5 million. These conditions must be met on the date of the transfer request. Moreover, the Company is up to date with its Euronext disclosure obligations and will secure the services of a listing sponsor within the time limit required by the regulations in force.

Subject to the approval of this project by the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting on August 31, 2022 and the agreement of Euronext, this direct listing will be carried out through an accelerated procedure of admission to trading of the existing shares of the Company, without issuance of new shares.

In accordance with the regulations in force, 2CRSI informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of such a transfer (non-exhaustive list):

Periodic information

The Company will publish, within four months of the closing date, an annual report including its annual and consolidated financial statements, a management report and the reports of the Statutory Auditors.

It will also publish, within four months of the end of the first half of the year, a half-yearly report including its consolidated half-yearly financial statements and an activity report relating to these statements. The half- yearly financial statements are no longer subject to audit by the statutory auditors.

Finally, the following information in the management report (including the corporate governance report) will no longer be required

items relating to the compensation of corporate officers

items having an impact in the event of a public offer.

