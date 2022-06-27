Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. 2CRSi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:16 2022-06-27 am EDT
4.285 EUR   +2.02%
01:25p2CRSI : Release of annual results and Annual Financial Report 202122 postponed
PU
06/222CRSI SA : New HPC deployment with SLAC
EQ
06/092CRSI SA : 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2CRSi : Release of annual results and Annual Financial Report 202122 postponed

06/27/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
High-performance servers

Press release

Release of annual results and

Annual Financial Report 2021/22 postponed

Strasbourg (France), June 27, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance,energy-efficient computer servers, announces it has postponed the release of its consolidated annual results and annual financial report for fiscal year 2021/22.

The Company has already taken all necessary actions in order to publish final documents on its website as soon as they become available.

The Group will issue a new press release shortly, concerning the new release date.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high- performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Joseph Gonnachon

Simon Derbanne

Mathias Jordan

Chief Marketing Officer

Financial Communication

Financial PR

investors@2crsi.com

sderbanne@actifin.fr

mjordan@actifin.fr

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

1

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 17:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
