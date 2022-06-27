2CRSi : Release of annual results and Annual Financial Report 202122 postponed

Press release

Release of annual results and

Annual Financial Report 2021/22 postponed

Strasbourg (France), June 27, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance,energy-efficient computer servers, announces it has postponed the release of its consolidated annual results and annual financial report for fiscal year 2021/22.

The Company has already taken all necessary actions in order to publish final documents on its website as soon as they become available.

The Group will issue a new press release shortly, concerning the new release date.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high- performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

