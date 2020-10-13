2CRSi : Revenue for the first half of 2020/21

telecoms, have experienced a spike in demand during the crisis and have invested in their IT infrastructure. The Group reckons it is now sufficiently diversified to best withstand the current context.

Business diversification

Spurred by its new business wins, the Group confirmed the diversification in its client portfolio:

In H1 2019, its 10 largest clients accounted for nearly 72% of total revenue, a figure that has now dropped to 49%, or €38.1m.

Similarly, whereas the Group's first client accounted for 44% of total revenue in H1 2019, the share of revenue generated by the Group's first client came to just 13% in H1 2020/21.

The Group adds that only about 40% of the Blade order, which was announced on 27 April 2020 for nearly €25m in total, had been delivered and recorded in revenue in the first half. The delivery of the remaining 60% of that order was postponed due to Blade's delays in the preparation of the data centers due to receive the servers. The remainder should ship during the 3rd quarter and thus be recorded in H2 revenue.

The acquisition of Boston Limited also helped speed up the Group's international expansion drive, which it continues to pursue today. France was the Group's biggest market in H1 2018, accounting for some 68% of its business activity: by H1 2019 it accounted for just 41% of the total and the share now stands at just 14%. The UK, from which Boston derived the majority of its revenue, is now the Group's biggest market, accounting for 44% of revenue. Finally, Germany and the US accounted for 13% and 11% of Group revenue, respectively.

"In the current pandemic situation, the benefits of the Boston acquisition in terms of diversification and resilience in our client base are now confirmed. The Group's satisfactory first-half performance, together with a growing commercial pipeline, both in Europe and other regions, enables us to maintain our revenue target for the full year of €170m-€200m."announced COO Marie de Lauzon.

Next event: publication of H1 2020/21 results on 30 November 2020 after market close.

- END -

2