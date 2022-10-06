Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. 2CRSi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10 2022-10-06 am EDT
2.240 EUR   +1.59%
01:36p2crsi Sa : 2CRSi & Lamplighter Energy Sign Agreement for Renewable Energy & Storage to Power Data Centers in the USA
EQ
09/05IT Group 2CRSi Obtains Shareholders' Nod to Transfer Listing to Euronext Growth Paris
MT
09/022crsi Sa : Approval of transfer of shares to Euronext Growth® Paris
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi & Lamplighter Energy Sign Agreement for Renewable Energy & Storage to Power Data Centers in the USA

10/06/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi & Lamplighter Energy Sign Agreement for Renewable Energy & Storage to Power Data Centers in the USA

06-Oct-2022 / 19:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

2CRSi & Lamplighter Energy Sign Agreement for Renewable Energy & Storage to Power Data Centers in the USA

 

  • 100% Clean Renewable Energy for Data Center Operations
  • Total volume up to 2190 TWh
  • Energy Reliability from Solar, Battery Storage & Green Hydrogen

 

 

San Jose, California, 6th October 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the signature of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to ensure supply of lower cost renewable energy in order to support the growth of its data center activities and facilities in North America.

 

Facing growing demand for HPC/Cloud Data Center services, 2CRSi continues to grow its service portfolio and data centers. In order to secure 100% clean renewable energy supply and on-site energy storage, 2CRSI signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Lamplighter Energy Inc.

 

The electricity will initially come from ground mount solar installations as well as Lamplighter’s Solar PV Greenhouse systems, while energy storage systems will be a blend of utility-scaled batteries for on-demand power supply with long-term storage from green hydrogen produced on site. 2CRSi also retains the option to expand power generation facilities as necessary to meet its growing client base needs.

 

 

This new partnership is in line with 2CRSi's vision of reconciling IT and sustainability, avoiding shortages and ensuring economic and ecological profitability. It allows 2CRSi to guarantee its service while enjoying a secured 100% sustainable energy supply, at the lowest price.

 

 

The projects built in partnership with the local communities will bring not only much needed investment of capital and jobs into rural regions but direct support and expansion of their agricultural sector in line with the communities’ legacy of food production.

 

 

“This agreement aims to secure the development of our Datacenter services activities in the USA. This low-cost sustainable electricity is also less expensive than the standard energy market prices in New York State and will therefore be more profitable for all customers concerned about reducing their OPEX. Coupled with our technologies allowing a reduction of consumption of servers in Datacenter, this agreement will allow this site to become one of the most economical computer centers in the USA.", says Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSI Corporation.

 

Lamplighter, in coordination with fund managers emPower Real Estate, is dedicated to the protection of agricultural lands in balance with the adoption of renewables by adding to the capital stack of developer’s growth in Solar PV Greenhouses and Green Hydrogen.

 

 

“This investment taken on by both parties it not only a reflection of the near-term opportunity for inflation price control but coupled with a broader outlook on the inherent value and demand to transition to clean sources of energy and hydrogen.” Says André De Rosa, CEO of Lamplighter Energy

 

With a market evolving towards customer demand for very high-energy density and liquid cooling, 2CRSi's Data Center services aim to take a larger share of the Group's revenues. While expanding its service portfolio, 2CRSI remains committed to offer carbon-free solutions.

 

 

- END -

 

 

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

 

About Lamplighter Energy Inc.

Lamplighter Energy Inc. develops and operates energy projects leading to the distribution of renewable energy, clean water, and green hydrogen. Having started in 2002 building wind power facilities in the Southwest United States and quickly expanded to an experienced team of project developers building renewable energy and water solutions throughout North America, Europe, and parts of Asia.  Since inception, we’ve been involved in projects leading to the realization of over 2.4 Gigawatts of Wind, Solar, Thermal and Hydroelectric power systems.

 

About emPower Real Estate

emPower Real Estate (www.empower-re.com) flagship US fund looks to provide its partners short-term security interests in projects located at the intersection of legacy agricultural land and technology. With a focus on contracted revenue streams, we are de-risking the deployment of capital into Agriculture, AgTech, Solar Energy and Green Hydrogen.

 

Contacts

 

Lamplighter Energy Inc.

Rachi Arnot

Senior Project Manager

Rachi@lamplighterenergy.com

+1 (808) 940-3774

 

2CRSi

Joseph Gonnachon

Chief Marketing Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Simon Derbanne Financial Communication

sdebranne@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Actifin

Mathias Jordan

Financial Press Relations

mjordan@actifin.fr

  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi & Lamplighter Energy Sign Agreement for Renewable Energy & Storage to Power Data Centers in the USA

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1458701
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1458701  06-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about 2CRSI
01:36p2crsi Sa : 2CRSi & Lamplighter Energy Sign Agreement for Renewable Energy & Storage to Pow..
EQ
09/05IT Group 2CRSi Obtains Shareholders' Nod to Transfer Listing to Euronext Growth Paris
MT
09/022crsi Sa : Approval of transfer of shares to Euronext Growth® Paris
EQ
08/302crsi Sa : Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document
EQ
08/092crsi Sa : Availability of the annual financial report
EQ
08/082CRSI : Financial report
CO
08/082CRSI : Report
CO
07/282crsi Sa : New £3.5m High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence contract
EQ
07/25French IT Group 2CRSi to Transfer Shares to Euronext Growth Paris
MT
07/222crsi Sa : Planned transfer of shares to Euronext Growth® Paris
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 202 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2023 0,90 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net Debt 2023 39,8 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 30,8 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart 2CRSI
Duration : Period :
2CRSi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2CRSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,21 €
Average target price 4,65 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Wilmouth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie de Lauzon Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Monique Jung Independent Director
Dominique Henneresse Independent Director
Jean-Louis Wilmouth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2CRSI-54.06%31
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-32.60%27 750
HP INC.-28.91%26 939
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.88%16 663
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-49.17%11 947
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-36.16%8 838