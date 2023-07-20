2CRSi SA: 2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan.

Press release

2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan.

A recognition of 2CRSi's expertise at the service of future embedded AI applications.

Strasbourg (France), July 20, 2023 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, today announced the receipt of a €1 million grant from BPI (French Public Investment Bank) as part of the call for projects "Technological Maturation and Demonstration of Embedded Artificial Intelligence Solutions" under France 2030 initiative.

This support materializes the French government's intention to back cutting-edge technology players with the objectives of mastering sovereign and secure digital technologies and promoting the national strategy in the field of artificial intelligence.

This €2.6 million grant is part of a collaborative project in which 2CRSi aims to develop a modular "embedded" system designed to deploy critical applications using artificial intelligence in "Edge Computing."

“This project opens unprecedented perspectives by placing proximity at the heart of computer networks through real-time AI applications on embedded systems," comments Alain WILMOUTH, co-founder of 2CRSi. Indeed, while generative AIs (such as the American player Open AI with ChatGPT or the French player IMKI) can operate remotely without response time constraints, embedded applications require fast and efficient responses, adding an additional level of complexity.

The development of this modular system is the result of a close collaboration between French industries of all sizes, highlighting the importance of cooperation and innovation within the French technology sector. The financial support from the French government also demonstrates a commitment to technological sovereignty and a desire to spur the “France of Artificial Intelligence”.

"This is a significant recognition of 2CRSi's potential, as well as the strategic value of this project for France. Not only is this project promising for the future of AI in France, but it will also create sustainable, high-added value employments, contributing to the dynamism of the economy and the evolution of the country's technology sector," concludes Alain WILMOUTH.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg in 2005, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets bespoke, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to the Euronext Growth regulated market on 25 November 2022.

For further information: www.2crsi.com

