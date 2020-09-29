Log in
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. ?10 million.

09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. ?10 million.

29-Sep-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press release

 

2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. ?10 million

 

 

 

Strasbourg (France), September 29, 2020 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announces that it has received agreements from a pool of banks for a loan of around ?10 million, 90%-guaranteed by the French State ("PGE").

 

This new financing has been obtained from leading banks, longstanding partners of the Group. The loan, which is non-dilutive for shareholders, carries a fixed annual interest rate of 0.25% for the first year; it has an initial maturity of one year and an extension option, exercisable by 2CRSi, of up to 5 additional years.

 

Next event: H1 2020/21 revenue on October 13, 2020, post trading.

 

 

- END -

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of ?141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi

Marie de Lauzon

COO

investors@2crsi.com 

+33 3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Simon Derbanne

Financial Communication

sderbanne@actifin.fr  

+ 33 1 56 88 11 14

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial PR

jjullia@actifin.fr 

+ 33 1 56 88 11 19

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi - PGE UK

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1137470
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1137470  29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137470&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
