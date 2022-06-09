Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  2CRSi
  News
  7. Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
4.170 EUR   -4.36%
12:34p2CRSI SA : 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP
EQ
05/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
05/042CRSI SA : 2CRSi awarded a new ?4 million contract
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

06/09/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

09-Jun-2022 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets:
2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

 

 

 

Strasbourg (France), June 9, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient compute servers, announces it has been awarded with a new contract through 2CRSi Middle East.

A new partner in Ethiopia, specialized in computing deployment, chose 2CRSi products and solutions to deploy their edge datacenter project.

 

The solution combines the value of all 2CRSi products together: OCP (Open Compute Project) server architecture to decrease energy consumption and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and a “Tranquil IT ™” products to handle harsh edge environment.

 

Furthermore, part of the infrastructure will take advantage of 2CRSi custom-built capabilities, proving the need for energy-efficient, hybrid custom-made integration.

 

Through this opportunity and partnership, 2CRSi expands its global reach, aiming at promising markets with increased needs in high-performance digital infrastructure.

 

First phase of delivery is set for end of July 2022 and upon successful completion, further expansion shall continue over 2022 and 2023.

 

“This deal reflects perfectly the strategy set with Dubai’s team over the last 2 years: Build strong relationships with specialized partners, present products tackling real local challenges and expand our reach towards new markets. The African market has a huge potential, and this deal is set to be replicated really soon” says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

 

- END -

 

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

 

Contacts

2CRSi

Joseph Gonnachon

Chief Marketing Officer

investors@2crsi.com 

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Simon Derbanne

Financial Communication

sderbanne@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Actifin

Mathias Jordan

Financial PR

mjordan@actifin.fr 

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1372491
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1372491  09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372491&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
