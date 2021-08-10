Log in
2CRSi SA : Annual General Meeting on August 31, 2021. Availability of the supporting documents.

08/10/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Annual General Meeting on August 31, 2021. Availability of the supporting documents. 
10-Aug-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Annual General Meeting on August 31, 2021 
Availability of the supporting documents 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), August 10, 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT 
server solutions, announces that the supporting documents for the Combined Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 
August 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm, are now available. 
 
The company's shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on August 31, 2021, at 2 pm at 
11 rue Madeleine Reberioux, Parc des Forges - Le Terracotta, 67200 Strasbourg. 
 
The prior notice including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on July 26, 2021 and the 
notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on August 16, 2021. 
 
The preparatory documents for the Meeting set out in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on 
the Company's website: https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-general-meeting-08-31-2021/ 
 
The supporting documents for the meeting will also be made available to shareholders as from the date of the meeting 
notice. Thus, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions: 
 
-  any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, request that the Company sends 
him the documents referred to in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, if necessary at his 
express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the 
provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary; 
 
-  any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code at 
the Company's registered office. 
 
 
- END - 
 
Upcoming event: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and 
environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of ?163 million The Group 
today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more 
than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: 
FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi               Actifin                  Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon     Simon Derbanne           Jennifer Jullia 
COO                 Financial Communication  Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr     jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70   + 33 1 56 88 11 14       + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Availability of the supporting documents EN 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      2CRSi SA 
              32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
              67200 Strasbourg 
              France 
Phone:        +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:       investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:     www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:         FR0013341781 
Euronext      2CRSI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
              of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID:  1225427 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1225427 10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

