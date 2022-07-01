2CRSi SA

2CRSi SA: Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022



01-Jul-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Annual results will be released

on 11 July 2022 Strasbourg (France), July 1, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces its consolidated annual results will be released on 11 July 2022, after market. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com. Contacts 2CRSi Joseph Gonnachon Chief Marketing Officer investors@2crsi.com +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 Actifin Simon Derbanne Financial Communication sderbanne@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 Actifin Mathias Jordan Financial PR mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26 Regulatory filing PDF file



File: 2CRSi : Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

