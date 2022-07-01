Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  2CRSi
  News
  Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
3.200 EUR   -2.59%
11:47a2CRSI SA : Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022
EQ
06/272CRSI SA : Release of annual results and Annual Financial Report 2021/22 postponed
EQ
06/272CRSI : Release of annual results and Annual Financial Report 202122 postponed
PU
2CRSi SA: Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

07/01/2022 | 11:47am EDT
2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

01-Jul-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Annual results will be released
on 11 July 2022

 

 

 

Strasbourg (France), July 1, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces its consolidated annual results will be released on 11 July 2022, after market.

 

- END -

 

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

 

Contacts

2CRSi

Joseph Gonnachon

Chief Marketing Officer

investors@2crsi.com 

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Simon Derbanne

Financial Communication

sderbanne@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Actifin

Mathias Jordan

Financial PR

mjordan@actifin.fr 

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi : Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1389335
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1389335  01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 183 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 -0,15 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net Debt 2022 40,1 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -657x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,7 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart 2CRSI
Duration : Period :
2CRSi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2CRSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,29 €
Average target price 5,95 €
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Wilmouth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie de Lauzon Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Monique Jung Independent Director
Dominique Henneresse Independent Director
Jean-Louis Wilmouth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2CRSI-31.56%49
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.73%34 173
HP INC.-12.98%33 875
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-15.92%17 229
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-36.77%15 348
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-18.19%11 248