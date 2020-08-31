Log in
2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

08/31/2020

2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

31-Aug-2020 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press release

 

Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

 

 

 

Strasbourg (France), August 31, 2020 - 2CRSi announces that it has filed on August 31, 2020 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2019/20 (period from January 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) under the number R.20-019.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • the 2019/20 Annual Financial Report, consisting of the consolidated accounts, the annual accounts, the management report and the reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto,
  • the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,
  • the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments,
  • information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors,
  • the description of the share buyback program,
  • the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of September 25, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-financial-reports/). An English version of the document will also be available in the coming weeks.

 

 

- END -

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of ?141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi

Marie de Lauzon

COO

investors@2crsi.com 

+33 3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Com.

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 1 56 88 11 24

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial PR

jjullia@actifin.fr 

+ 33 1 56 88 11 19

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the report on corporate governance
EQS News ID: 1125705
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1125705  31-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
