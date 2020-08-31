2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

Press release

Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

Strasbourg (France), August 31, 2020 - 2CRSi announces that it has filed on August 31, 2020 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2019/20 (period from January 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) under the number R.20-019.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the 2019/20 Annual Financial Report, consisting of the consolidated accounts, the annual accounts, the management report and the reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto,

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments,

information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors,

the description of the share buyback program,

the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of September 25, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-financial-reports/). An English version of the document will also be available in the coming weeks.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of ?141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

