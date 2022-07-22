2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results
Strasbourg (France), 22 July 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, releases its final consolidated annual results for financial year 2021/22.
This press release presents the consolidated results approved by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2022. The audit procedures of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The certification report will be issued after: (i) the review of post balance sheet events, (ii) the finalization of specific verifications required by legal and regulatory texts, (iii) the finalization of work on the presentation required in the annual financial report of the accounts in ESEF format.
FINAL CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FY 2021/22
|
Simplified income statement - Audited
In millions of EUR - IFRS
|
2021-2022
|
2020-2021
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
183.6
|
163.3
|
+12.4%
|
Other ordinary operating income
|
1.8
|
3.9
|
-53.5%
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
185.4
|
167.2
|
+10.9%
|
Consumed purchases
|
(142.5)
|
(129.7)
|
+9.9%
|
Gross margin rate
|
22.4%
|
20.6%
|
+180 bp
|
External expenses
|
(10.9)
|
(9.4)
|
+16.8%
|
Personnel expenses
|
(23.6)
|
(19.5)
|
+20.6%
|
Taxes
|
(0.6)
|
(0.6)
|
ns
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
0.5
|
(0.6)
|
ns
|
EBITDA
|
8.4
|
7.4
|
+14.5%
|
EBITDA margin
|
4.6%
|
4.5%
|
+10 bp
|
Other current operating income and expenses
|
(0.5)
|
(0.2)
|
+153.2%
|
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|
(6.5)
|
(6.6)
|
-1.2%
|
Current operating income (expense)
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
+144.3%
|
Current operating margin
|
0.8%
|
0.3%
|
+50 bp
|
Operating income (expense)
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
+144.3%
|
Financial income (expense)
|
(3.0)
|
(5.0)
|
-41.1%
|
Taxes
|
0,6
|
0,1
|
ns
|
Consolidated net income (expense)
|
(1.1)
|
(4.3)
|
ns
|
Group net income (expense)
|
(1.1)
|
(4.2)
|
ns
|
Consolidated net income and other comprehensive income
|
(0.4)
|
(5.0)
|
ns
Following the closing of audit procedures, modifications have been made to 2CRSi’s consolidated statements that were previously released on 11 July 2022. These modifications are related to the reclassification of foreign exchange impacts, the accounting presentation of the impact of the Blade receivership and the reclassification of loans and financial debts between current and non-current. Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's income statement for the year 2021/22 are summarized below:
- Revenue from ordinary activities: +€0.5m
- EBITDA: -€1.1m
- Current operating income: +€0.7m
- Operating income: +€0.7m
- Taxes: -€0.2m
- Consolidated net income: +€0.5m
|
Simplified consolidated balance sheet - Audited
In millions of EUR - IFRS
|
28/02/2022
|
29/02/2021
|
Goodwill
|
8.7
|
7.8
|
Intangible assets
|
16.3
|
15.6
|
Tangible assets[1]
|
20.0
|
22.2
|
Non-current financial receivables
|
4.4
|
7.2
|
Other non-current assets
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
Total non-current assets
|
53.3
|
55.9
|
Inventories
|
56.4
|
32.2
|
Customers
|
26.2
|
28.1
|
Other current assets
|
16.8
|
12.1
|
Current financial receivables
|
5.9
|
28.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
Total current assets
|
110.1
|
105.1
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
163.4
|
161.0
|
|
|
|
Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
40.5
|
40.7
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(0.3)
|
(0.1)
|
Consolidated capital
|
40.3
|
40.7
|
Borrowings and financial debt
|
26.5
|
33.8
|
Non-current lease liabilities
|
12.3
|
14.0
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
42.0
|
52.4
|
Trade payables
|
24.8
|
24.1
|
Current financial liabilities
|
29.8
|
23.1
|
Current lease liabilities
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
Other current liabilities
|
23.5
|
17.9
|
Total current liabilities
|
81.1
|
67.9
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
163.4
|
161.0
Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's balance sheet are summarized below:
- Total non-current assets: -€0.2m
- Total current assets: -€0.2m
- Total assets: -€0.4m
- Consolidated capital: -€0.3m
- Total non-current liabilities: -€5.3m
- Total current liabilities : +€5.3m
- Total liabilities : -€0.4m
Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.
About 2CRSi
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.
Contacts
|
2CRSi
Joseph Gonnachon
Chief Marketing Officer
investors@2crsi.com
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70
|
Actifin
Simon Derbanne
Financial Communication
sderbanne@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14
|
Actifin
Mathias Jordan
Financial PR
mjordan@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26
À propos de 2CRSiCréé à Strasbourg, le groupe 2CRSi conçoit, produit et commercialise des serveurs informatiques haute performance sur mesure et éco-responsables. Sur l’exercice 2021-2022, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d’affaires de 183,6 millions d’euros. Le Groupe compte aujourd’hui environ 400 collaborateurs et commercialise désormais son offre de solutions innovantes (calcul, stockage et réseau) dans plus de 50 pays. 2CRSi est coté depuis juin 2018 sur le marché réglementé d’Euronext à Paris (Code ISIN : FR0013341781) et figure dans le label European Rising Tech. Pour plus d’informations : www.2crsi.comContacts 2CRSi
|
2CRSiJoseph GonnachonChief Marketing Officerinvestors@2crsi.com03 68 41 10 70
|
ActifinSimon Derbanne Communication financière sderbanne@actifin.fr01 56 88 11 14
|
ActifinMathias JordanRelations Presse financière mjordan@actifin.fr01 56 88 11 26