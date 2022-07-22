Log in
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
3.090 EUR   -0.80%
2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

07/22/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

22-Jul-2022 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

 

 

Strasbourg (France), 22 July 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, releases its final consolidated annual results for financial year 2021/22.

 

This press release presents the consolidated results approved by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2022. The audit procedures of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The certification report will be issued after: (i) the review of post balance sheet events, (ii) the finalization of specific verifications required by legal and regulatory texts, (iii) the finalization of work on the presentation required in the annual financial report of the accounts in ESEF format.

 

FINAL CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FY 2021/22

Simplified income statement - Audited

In millions of EUR - IFRS

2021-2022

2020-2021

 

Change

Revenue

183.6

163.3

+12.4%

Other ordinary operating income

1.8

3.9

-53.5%

Revenue from ordinary activities

185.4

167.2

+10.9%

Consumed purchases

(142.5)

(129.7)

+9.9%

Gross margin rate

22.4%

20.6%

+180 bp

External expenses

(10.9)

(9.4)

+16.8%

Personnel expenses

(23.6)

(19.5)

+20.6%

Taxes

(0.6)

(0.6)

ns

Other operating income and expenses

0.5

(0.6)

ns

EBITDA

8.4

7.4

+14.5%

EBITDA margin

4.6%

4.5%

+10 bp

Other current operating income and expenses

(0.5)

(0.2)

+153.2%

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

(6.5)

(6.6)

-1.2%

Current operating income (expense)

1.4

0.6

+144.3%

Current operating margin

0.8%

0.3%

+50 bp

Operating income (expense)

1.4

0.6

+144.3%

Financial income (expense)

(3.0)

(5.0)

-41.1%

Taxes

0,6

0,1

ns

Consolidated net income (expense)

(1.1)

(4.3)

ns

Group net income (expense)

(1.1)

(4.2)

ns

Consolidated net income and other comprehensive income

(0.4)

(5.0)

ns

 

 

Following the closing of audit procedures, modifications have been made to 2CRSi’s consolidated statements that were previously released on 11 July 2022. These modifications are related to the reclassification of foreign exchange impacts, the accounting presentation of the impact of the Blade receivership and the reclassification of loans and financial debts between current and non-current. Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's income statement for the year 2021/22 are summarized below:

  • Revenue from ordinary activities: +€0.5m
  • EBITDA: -€1.1m
  • Current operating income: +€0.7m
  • Operating income: +€0.7m
  • Taxes: -€0.2m
  • Consolidated net income: +€0.5m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Simplified consolidated balance sheet - Audited

In millions of EUR - IFRS

28/02/2022

29/02/2021

Goodwill

8.7

7.8

Intangible assets

16.3

15.6

Tangible assets[1]

20.0

22.2

Non-current financial receivables

4.4

7.2

Other non-current assets

3.9

3.2

Total non-current assets

53.3

55.9

Inventories

56.4

32.2

Customers

26.2

28.1

Other current assets

16.8

12.1

Current financial receivables

5.9

28.1

Cash and cash equivalents

4.7

4.5

Total current assets

110.1

105.1

TOTAL ASSETS

163.4

161.0

 

 

 

Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent

40.5

40.7

Non-controlling interests

(0.3)

(0.1)

Consolidated capital

40.3

40.7

Borrowings and financial debt

26.5

33.8

Non-current lease liabilities

12.3

14.0

Other non-current liabilities

3.1

3.6

Total non-current liabilities

42.0

52.4

Trade payables

24.8

24.1

Current financial liabilities

29.8

23.1

Current lease liabilities

3.0

2.9

Other current liabilities

23.5

17.9

Total current liabilities

81.1

67.9

TOTAL LIABILITIES

163.4

161.0

 

Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's balance sheet are summarized below:

  • Total non-current assets: -€0.2m
  • Total current assets: -€0.2m
  • Total assets: -€0.4m
  • Consolidated capital: -€0.3m
  • Total non-current liabilities: -€5.3m
  • Total current liabilities : +€5.3m
  • Total liabilities : -€0.4m

 

- END-

 

 

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi

Joseph Gonnachon

Chief Marketing Officer

investors@2crsi.com 

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Simon Derbanne

Financial Communication

sderbanne@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Actifin

Mathias Jordan

Financial PR

mjordan@actifin.fr 

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

[1] Includes items associated with right-of-use assets (IFRS 16).

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results
EQS News ID: 1404463
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1404463  22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
