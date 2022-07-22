2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

Strasbourg (France), 22 July 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, releases its final consolidated annual results for financial year 2021/22.

This press release presents the consolidated results approved by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2022. The audit procedures of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The certification report will be issued after: (i) the review of post balance sheet events, (ii) the finalization of specific verifications required by legal and regulatory texts, (iii) the finalization of work on the presentation required in the annual financial report of the accounts in ESEF format.

FINAL CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FY 2021/22

Simplified income statement - Audited In millions of EUR - IFRS 2021-2022 2020-2021 Change Revenue 183.6 163.3 +12.4% Other ordinary operating income 1.8 3.9 -53.5% Revenue from ordinary activities 185.4 167.2 +10.9% Consumed purchases (142.5) (129.7) +9.9% Gross margin rate 22.4% 20.6% +180 bp External expenses (10.9) (9.4) +16.8% Personnel expenses (23.6) (19.5) +20.6% Taxes (0.6) (0.6) ns Other operating income and expenses 0.5 (0.6) ns EBITDA 8.4 7.4 +14.5% EBITDA margin 4.6% 4.5% +10 bp Other current operating income and expenses (0.5) (0.2) +153.2% Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (6.5) (6.6) -1.2% Current operating income (expense) 1.4 0.6 +144.3% Current operating margin 0.8% 0.3% +50 bp Operating income (expense) 1.4 0.6 +144.3% Financial income (expense) (3.0) (5.0) -41.1% Taxes 0,6 0,1 ns Consolidated net income (expense) (1.1) (4.3) ns Group net income (expense) (1.1) (4.2) ns Consolidated net income and other comprehensive income (0.4) (5.0) ns

Following the closing of audit procedures, modifications have been made to 2CRSi’s consolidated statements that were previously released on 11 July 2022. These modifications are related to the reclassification of foreign exchange impacts, the accounting presentation of the impact of the Blade receivership and the reclassification of loans and financial debts between current and non-current. Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's income statement for the year 2021/22 are summarized below:

Revenue from ordinary activities: +€0.5m

EBITDA: -€1.1m

Current operating income: +€0.7m

Operating income: +€0.7m

Taxes: -€0.2m

Consolidated net income: +€0.5m

Simplified consolidated balance sheet - Audited In millions of EUR - IFRS 28/02/2022 29/02/2021 Goodwill 8.7 7.8 Intangible assets 16.3 15.6 Tangible assets[1] 20.0 22.2 Non-current financial receivables 4.4 7.2 Other non-current assets 3.9 3.2 Total non-current assets 53.3 55.9 Inventories 56.4 32.2 Customers 26.2 28.1 Other current assets 16.8 12.1 Current financial receivables 5.9 28.1 Cash and cash equivalents 4.7 4.5 Total current assets 110.1 105.1 TOTAL ASSETS 163.4 161.0 Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent 40.5 40.7 Non-controlling interests (0.3) (0.1) Consolidated capital 40.3 40.7 Borrowings and financial debt 26.5 33.8 Non-current lease liabilities 12.3 14.0 Other non-current liabilities 3.1 3.6 Total non-current liabilities 42.0 52.4 Trade payables 24.8 24.1 Current financial liabilities 29.8 23.1 Current lease liabilities 3.0 2.9 Other current liabilities 23.5 17.9 Total current liabilities 81.1 67.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES 163.4 161.0

Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's balance sheet are summarized below:

Total non-current assets: -€0.2m

Total current assets: -€0.2m

Total assets: -€0.4m

Consolidated capital: -€0.3m

Total non-current liabilities: -€5.3m

Total current liabilities : +€5.3m

Total liabilities : -€0.4m

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Joseph Gonnachon Chief Marketing Officer investors@2crsi.com +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 Actifin Simon Derbanne Financial Communication sderbanne@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 Actifin Mathias Jordan Financial PR mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

À propos de 2CRSiCréé à Strasbourg, le groupe 2CRSi conçoit, produit et commercialise des serveurs informatiques haute performance sur mesure et éco-responsables. Sur l’exercice 2021-2022, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d’affaires de 183,6 millions d’euros. Le Groupe compte aujourd’hui environ 400 collaborateurs et commercialise désormais son offre de solutions innovantes (calcul, stockage et réseau) dans plus de 50 pays. 2CRSi est coté depuis juin 2018 sur le marché réglementé d’Euronext à Paris (Code ISIN : FR0013341781) et figure dans le label European Rising Tech. Pour plus d’informations : www.2crsi.comContacts 2CRSi