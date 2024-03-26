Press release

GTC NVIDIA 2024: A stronger relationship with Nvidia and a new sale for AI servers

San Jose (USA), March 26, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, particularly dedicated to artificial intelligence, announces that it has strengthened its relationship with its partner NVIDIA, and has made the most of the GTC 2024 to finalize new sales of servers for artificial intelligence worth 29.3 MUSD.

This year's GTC NVIDIA ("GPU Technology Conference") is a trade show organized by the leader in GPUs for Artificial Intelligence made its mark on the market with announcements on both the technical front and market growth prospects.

The presence of 2CRSi's teams at the show not only enabled them to strengthen relations with the graphics chip giant, but also to express its immediate needs: a total of 500 HGX servers (i.e. 4,000 H100 chips) was estimated as the quantity required to satisfy 2CRSi's customers' demand.

The show was also a commercial highlight, with the presence of most of international decision-makers, 2CRSi's customers and potential customers. It was only natural that, 2CRSi Corp sales teams were able to win new orders for GODì 1.8SR-NV8 servers, dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

The order is worth around 29 MUSD (list price), with an option for two identical orders in both volume and value. The first order will be delivered before the end of the fiscal year, scheduled for the end of June 2024.

"I would like to thank our partner Nvidia, and especially Mr. Jensen Huang, CEO and founder, for their welcome during this new GTC Nvidia 2024. The organization reflected the quality of their products: the excellence that makes this event the highlight of our market at the start of this year. I'd also like to thank the investors who supported us during our recent fund-raising, as this new order is the direct result of their participation."

