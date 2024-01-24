2CRSi SA

Green Data, a 2CRSi subsidiary, signs a hosting contract with Ranch Computing for several hundred immersed servers!

Strasbourg (France), January 24, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces that its subsidiary Green Data has signed a contract with Ranch Computing to host 400 server units, mainly in immersion cooling.

Green Data, 2CRSi’s subsidiary dedicated to datacenter cutting-edge technologies, offers Colocation/Hosting, Compute-as-a-service and Heat Reuse Management services in its datacenter in Nanterre. What sets Green Data apart is the fact that it has three zones in its building, one dedicated to high-performance air cooling, a second to direct liquid cooling and a third to immersion cooling. Ranch Computing has chosen this mix of efficient technologies.

Ranch Computing has been the French leader in online rendering for 15 years. Its recognized expertise and the reliability of its solutions, adapted to all sizes of graphics companies, enable it to offer its services on the most high-performance GPU and CPU servers on the market.

To support its growth, Ranch Computing approached 2CRSi to consider a massive deployment of servers. Green Data's teams put together a tailor-made offer, resulting in the signature of a purchase order for the hosting of 400 server rack units over 36 months, with the customer favoring immersion cooling solutions. While this contract adds up to the latest successes in Green Data's strategy, it represents sales in excess of 1.5 million euros over the period. In addition to the figures, this contract marks a promising French collaboration with a major, highly-demanding player, which has now concretely backed up its expansion with 2CRSi cooling technologies.

As a reminder, 2CRSi will present its objectives and strategy for the months and years ahead at 11:00 am on January 31, 2024, at the Maison de l'Alsace, avenue des Champs Elysées.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

