2CRSi SA: Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi’s new strategic plan presentation  

Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi’s new strategic plan presentation

Strasbourg (France), 7 November 2022 – 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces it has made the presentation of its new strategic plan Mission 2027 available on its website.

Today at the Maison de l’Alsace in Paris, 2CRSi’s founder Alain WILMOUTH and CFO Philippe STEINMETZ have presented the company’s new strategic plan Mission 2027, in front of an audience of institutional investors.

Among other, the Company has shared its new short- and long-term financial objectives, reflecting its ambitions with the Mission 2027 plan – i.e. for the financial year 2023/24 on one hand, reach revenue of €250 million, along with EBITDA margin equal or greater than 5% and EBIT margin of 2.8% (for comparison purposes, the objectives defined for the current financial year are the following: revenue over €200 million, EBITDA margin around 4.8% and EBIT margin of 2%), and on the other hand, for the financial year 2027/28, cross the €400 million revenue and 7% EBITDA margin thresholds.

The investor presentation shown on this occasion is available on 2CRSi’s website using the following link (in French only): https://investors.2crsi.com/fr/2crsi-presentation-mission-2027-novembre-22/

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

