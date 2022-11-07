Advanced search
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:20 2022-11-07 am EST
2.450 EUR   +4.26%
02:46p2crsi Sa : Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation  
EQ
01:34pMission 2027 : availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation
PU
02:02a2crsi Sa : Mission 2027: our new strategic plan
EQ
2CRSi SA: Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation  

11/07/2022 | 02:46pm EST
2CRSi SA
2CRSi SA: Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation  

07-Nov-2022 / 20:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi’s new strategic plan presentation

 

 

 

 

Strasbourg (France), 7 November 2022 – 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces it has made the presentation of its new strategic plan Mission 2027 available on its website.

 

Today at the Maison de l’Alsace in Paris, 2CRSi’s founder Alain WILMOUTH and CFO Philippe STEINMETZ have presented the company’s new strategic plan Mission 2027, in front of an audience of institutional investors.

Among other, the Company has shared its new short- and long-term financial objectives, reflecting its ambitions with the Mission 2027 plan – i.e. for the financial year 2023/24 on one hand, reach revenue of €250 million, along with EBITDA margin equal or greater than 5% and EBIT margin of 2.8% (for comparison purposes, the objectives defined for the current financial year are the following: revenue over €200 million, EBITDA margin around 4.8% and EBIT margin of 2%), and on the other hand, for the financial year 2027/28, cross the €400 million revenue and 7% EBITDA margin thresholds.

The investor presentation shown on this occasion is available on 2CRSi’s website using the following link (in French only): https://investors.2crsi.com/fr/2crsi-presentation-mission-2027-novembre-22/

 

- END -

 

 

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

 

Contacts

 

2CRSi

Joseph Gonnachon

Chief Marketing Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Simon Derbanne
Financial Communication

sderbanne@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Actifin

Mathias Jordan

Financial Press Relations

mjordan@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi’s new strategic plan presentation  

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1481173
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1481173  07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
