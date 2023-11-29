2CRSi SA: Payment for the buyback of all 'ADP 2017' by the company HAW SAS

Press Release

Payment for the buyback of all 'ADP 2017' by the company HAW SAS.

Strasbourg (France), November 29, 2023 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces the acquisition today by HAW of all 3,500,000 preference shares 2017 ("ADP 2017") from Audacia ISF Croissance and Amundi PME ISF 2017.

This operation follows the exercise of the option communicated on April 3, 2023, in accordance with Article 7 of the articles of association of 2CRSi, dated March 30, 2023. It concerned the entirety of the 3,500,000 preference shares issued in 2017 by the company for the benefit of the companies 'Audacia ISF Croissance SA' (for 1,590,900 shares representing 8.97% of the capital) and 'Amundi PME ISF 2017 SA' (for 1,909,100 shares representing 10.76% of the capital).

The Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for November 30, 2023 will be asked to approve the conversion of all preference shares 2017 into ordinary shares on the basis of one ordinary share for each preference shares 2017 held by HAW SAS.

The new breakdown of 2CRSi's capital after the transaction is as follows:

Next meeting: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30, 2023.

