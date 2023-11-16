2CRSi SA: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17

2CRSi SA
Press Release
Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17
Strasbourg (France), November 16, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the resumption of stock exchange listing from 9am on November 17.
Following Euronext’s approval, this resumption of stock exchange listing follows the publication and public availability of the definitive annual financial report for financial year 2022/23 (period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023), including the final Statutory Auditors' reports.
Next meeting: Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023.
About 2CRSi
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customised, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. In the 2022-2023 financial year, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.
For further information: 2crsi.com
Contacts2CRSi
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2CRSi SA
|32, rue Jacobi-Netter
|67200 Strasbourg
|France
|Phone:
|+33 3 68 41 10 70
|E-mail:
|investors@2crsi.com
|Internet:
|www.2crsi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013341781
|Euronext Ticker:
|AL2SI
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / Other releases
|EQS News ID:
|1775555
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1775555 16-Nov-2023 CET/CEST