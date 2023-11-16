2CRSi SA: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17

Press Release

Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17

Strasbourg (France), November 16, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the resumption of stock exchange listing from 9am on November 17.

Following Euronext’s approval, this resumption of stock exchange listing follows the publication and public availability of the definitive annual financial report for financial year 2022/23 (period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023), including the final Statutory Auditors' reports.

Next meeting: Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023.

