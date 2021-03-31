Log in
2CRSi SA : Cryptocurrency and HPC specialist EdgeMode chooses 2CRSi's green high-performance servers.

03/31/2021 | 11:47am EDT
2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Cryptocurrency and HPC specialist EdgeMode chooses 2CRSi's green high-performance servers. 
31-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Cryptocurrency and HPC specialist EdgeMode 
chooses 2CRSi's green high-performance servers 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France) and Chicago (Illinois, USA), 31 March 2021 - EdgeMode Inc., a U.S. specialist in cryptocurrency 
mining and high-performance computing infrastructure, and 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and 
manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announced a first deal to build a long-term partnership 
on best-in-class HPC server infrastructure. 
 
An inaugural order of USD1 million had been placed by EdgeMode in February 2021. The computing power has already been 
deployed in a green datacenter in the US to accelerate EdgeMode's mission to deliver low-energy best-in-class crypto 
mining and HPC cloud infrastructure in the North American market. EdgeMode then placed a second order of USD1.25 million 
in March, to be delivered in April 2021. 
 
In order to plan their short-term rollout of additional capacity, EdgeMode has also formally communicated about their 
intention to order significant additional computing power to be deployed by 2CRSi over the next six months. 
 
This deal is the first step of a strategic partnership that will see EdgeMode and 2CRSi work closely together to 
provide both green, cost-efficient data center environments and HPC hardware across a range of industries in North 
America. 
 
EdgeMode founder and CEO Charlie Faulkner said: "This deal provides us with a quick-to-deploy mean of delivering 
cost-efficient, high performance compute capability to the North American market, at the lowest cost per hashrate. We 
are thrilled to have 2CRSi as a long-term partner in this endeavour." 
 
2CRSi co-founder and Chairman Alain Wilmouth said: "We are very proud to be able to serve EdgeMode's growth ambitions 
with a green, cost-efficient yet high-performance IT server infrastructure. We are looking forward to a fruitful 
partnership with their team of HPC experts." 
 
 
- END - 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The 
Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and 
network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris 
(ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: 
www.2crsi.com 
About EdgeMode Inc. 
EdgeMode's innovative approach to leveraging low-cost power, high-efficiency liquid cooling, modular data centers and 
access to multiple fiber optic providers sets it apart from the competition in cryptocurrency mining, rendering farms, 
A.I./M.L. processing and other High-Performance Computer applications. The fast-growth infrastructure provider is led 
by a global team of experienced tech entrepreneurs with offices in Chicago and London. It has attracted significant 
investment from the angel and tech community, including Jesse Proudman, Matthew Dellavedova and Fred Hsu. 
 
Contacts 
                  2CRSi                Actifin              Actifin 
EdgeMode 
                  Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne       Jennifer Jullia 
Megan Gatlin 
                  COO                  Financial Com°       Financial PR 
Chief of Staff 
                  investors@2crsi.com  sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr 
megan@edgemode.io 
                  +33 3 68 41 10 70    +33 1 56 88 11 14    +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - EdgeMode EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1180289 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1180289 31-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

