2CRSi SA : Cryptocurrency and HPC specialist EdgeMode chooses 2CRSi's green high-performance servers.

Press release Cryptocurrency and HPC specialist EdgeMode chooses 2CRSi's green high-performance servers Strasbourg (France) and Chicago (Illinois, USA), 31 March 2021 - EdgeMode Inc., a U.S. specialist in cryptocurrency mining and high-performance computing infrastructure, and 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announced a first deal to build a long-term partnership on best-in-class HPC server infrastructure. An inaugural order of USD1 million had been placed by EdgeMode in February 2021. The computing power has already been deployed in a green datacenter in the US to accelerate EdgeMode's mission to deliver low-energy best-in-class crypto mining and HPC cloud infrastructure in the North American market. EdgeMode then placed a second order of USD1.25 million in March, to be delivered in April 2021. In order to plan their short-term rollout of additional capacity, EdgeMode has also formally communicated about their intention to order significant additional computing power to be deployed by 2CRSi over the next six months. This deal is the first step of a strategic partnership that will see EdgeMode and 2CRSi work closely together to provide both green, cost-efficient data center environments and HPC hardware across a range of industries in North America. EdgeMode founder and CEO Charlie Faulkner said: "This deal provides us with a quick-to-deploy mean of delivering cost-efficient, high performance compute capability to the North American market, at the lowest cost per hashrate. We are thrilled to have 2CRSi as a long-term partner in this endeavour." 2CRSi co-founder and Chairman Alain Wilmouth said: "We are very proud to be able to serve EdgeMode's growth ambitions with a green, cost-efficient yet high-performance IT server infrastructure. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with their team of HPC experts." - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com About EdgeMode Inc. EdgeMode's innovative approach to leveraging low-cost power, high-efficiency liquid cooling, modular data centers and access to multiple fiber optic providers sets it apart from the competition in cryptocurrency mining, rendering farms, A.I./M.L. processing and other High-Performance Computer applications. The fast-growth infrastructure provider is led by a global team of experienced tech entrepreneurs with offices in Chicago and London. It has attracted significant investment from the angel and tech community, including Jesse Proudman, Matthew Dellavedova and Fred Hsu. Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin EdgeMode Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Megan Gatlin COO Financial Com° Financial PR Chief of Staff investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr megan@edgemode.io +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 1 56 88 11 19

