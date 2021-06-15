Log in
2CRSi SA : Estimated 2020/2021 consolidated annual -2-

06/15/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
[1] The pro forma income statement for the 12 months from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 has been prepared: ? Based on the consolidated financial statements of the historical 2CRSi group for the 14-month period from which the

consolidated financial statements drawn up for the period from January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2019 on the same

scope have been deducted. ? By adding the consolidated income statement of the Boston Ltd group for the period from March 1, 2019 to February

29, 2020, considering that the fair value adjustments determined as of November 18, 2019 would have been identical

as of March 1, 2019 (without taking into account the amortization of the customer relationship and the financial

expense of the accretion of the debt related to the put).

[2] As a reminder, on 3 March, 11 March and 5 May 2021, the Group published updates regarding the receivership of one of its main clients, Blade SAS, and then the declaration of bankruptcy of its American subsidiary, Blade Global Corp. In this context, for the 2020/21 financial year, computing servers ordered by Blade for an amount of EUR9.3 million could not be delivered to the client and therefore could not be recognised as revenue. The portion of the order not delivered to Blade, combined with delays in orders (signed since) related to the health context, had led 2CRSi to revise its 2020/21 revenue target between EUR162m and EUR175m.

[3] See press release of 29 April 2021. As part of the preparation of its annual financial statements at 28 February 2021, the company noted that operating expenses for the 2019/20 financial year were undervalued by EUR2.8m following the incorrect recognition of an asset receivable. This error gave rise to a correction of -EUR2.8m in EBITDA and -EUR2.1m in consolidated income for the year ended 29 February 2020 in the income statement presented. The consolidated balance sheet at 29 February 2020 was also amended. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - RA 2020-2021 EN 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:     1208385 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1208385 15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT)

