    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
2CRSi SA : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021.

07/06/2021 | 11:46am EDT
2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021. 
06-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Half-year statement of the liquidity contract 
as of June 30, 2021 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 6 July 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, 
the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021: 
  ? 16,875 2CRSi shares, 
  ? 69,718.92 euros. 
 
During the first half of 2021, has been negotiated a total of: 
Buy side      143,810 shares 779,369.83 euros 422 transactions 
Sell side     140,714 shares 758,785.50 euros 464 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: ? 13,779 2CRSi shares, ? 90,303.25 euros.

- END -

Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, manufactures and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 

2CRSi                Actifin                  Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne           Jennifer Jullia 
COO                  Financial Communication  Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com  sderbanne@actifin.fr     jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70    +33 1 56 88 11 14        +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:     1215886 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215886 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215886&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
2CRSI -1.27% 4.265 Real-time Quote.-16.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.96% 34449.53 Delayed Quote.13.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 162 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2021 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net Debt 2021 32,3 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 432x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,4 M 72,8 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart 2CRSI
Duration : Period :
2CRSi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2CRSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Wilmouth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Bouleau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Hubert Mathis Operations Director
Monique Jung Independent Director
Dominique Henneresse Independent Director
