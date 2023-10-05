Press release

Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 November 2023

Update on forthcoming announcements

Strasbourg (France), 05 October 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance,energy-efficient servers, announces that its next Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on 30 November 2023.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting, originally scheduled for 31 August 2023 and postponed on 11 August 2023, is now scheduled for 30 November 2023. All documents relating to this Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be available online on the company's investor portal (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/welcome-2/)from Wednesday 15 November 2023 at the latest.

To remedy the financial communication problems encountered, the company's management will propose a new financial year-end date at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. In 2019, following the acquisition of Boston Ltd, the financial year end date was changed to the end of February. After four years, it has become clear that this date is not ideally suited given the constraints of financial service providers. Therefore, if the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves the new resolution, the 2023-2024 financial year will end on 30 June 2024, making it a 16-month financial year.

In this context, the publication of first-half turnover, initially scheduled for 26 October 2023, will be postponed until a new financial calendar is established during or after the Combined Shareholders' Meeting.

