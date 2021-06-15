2CRSi : Estimated 2020-2021 consolidated annual results

Press release

Estimated 2020-21 annual results

Estimated 2020/2021 consolidated annual results

Revenue of €163.3m, in line with the revised target

EBITDA of €7.3m, compared to €(2.4)m in 2019/2020

EBITDA margin of 4.5%, up +7.5 points

Exceptional provisions, pending settlement of the Blade situation

Net income Group share of €(4.7)m

Positive momentum in early 2021/2022

Strasbourg (France), 15 June 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance,energy-efficient servers, today presents its estimated results for the 2020/21 financial year (from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021).

2CRSi today announces its estimated annual results for the 2020/21 financial year. The Company has adopted a conservative approach in preparing these estimates. The audit is in progress. Audited consolidated accounts will be approved by the Board of Directors in the course of the month of June and will then give rise to a press release.

As a reminder, financial year 2019/20 was marked by the acquisition of the Boston Limited group and had an exceptional duration of 14 months, from 1 January 2019 to 29 February 2020. Therefore, for comparability purposes, the 2019/20 revenue below is presented on a pro forma1 12-month basis, from 1 March 2019 to 29 February 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020/2021 PERIOD:

CONFIRMATION OF GOOD SALES MOMENTUM

In a 2020/21 financial year marked by the health crisis, the Group estimated revenue increased by +15.8%.

1 The pro forma income statement for the 12 months from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 has been prepared:

Based on the consolidated financial statements of the historical 2CRSi group for the 14-month period from which the consolidated financial statements drawn up for the period from January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2019 on the same scope have been deducted.

14-month period from which the consolidated financial statements drawn up for the period from January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2019 on the same scope have been deducted. By adding the consolidated income statement of the Boston Ltd group for the period from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020, considering that the fair value adjustments determined as of November 18, 2019 would have been identical as of March 1, 2019 (without taking into account the amortization of the customer relationship and the financial expense of the accretion of the debt related to the put).

