2CRSi : PR – 2CRSi – Availability of the 2020-2021 annual financial report

Press release

Availability of the annual financial report

Strasbourg (France), July 2, 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy- efficient servers, announces today the availability of its 2020-2021 annual financial report.

2CRSi announces that its annual financial report for the period from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the 2020-2021 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the annual financial report as well as the statutory auditors' review report on the annual consolidated financial statements.

The financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available soon.

- END -

Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Directeur Général Délégué Communication financière Relations Presse financière investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr 03 68 41 10 70 01 56 88 11 14 01 56 88 11 19

