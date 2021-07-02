Log in
2CRSi : PR – 2CRSi – Availability of the 2020-2021 annual financial report

07/02/2021 | 11:53am EDT
High-performance servers

Press release

Availability of the annual financial report

Strasbourg (France), July 2, 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy- efficient servers, announces today the availability of its 2020-2021 annual financial report.

2CRSi announces that its annual financial report for the period from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the 2020-2021 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the annual financial report as well as the statutory auditors' review report on the annual consolidated financial statements.

The financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available soon.

- END -

Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Marie de Lauzon

Simon Derbanne

Jennifer Jullia

Directeur Général Délégué

Communication financière

Relations Presse financière

investors@2crsi.com

sderbanne@actifin.fr

jjullia@actifin.fr

03 68 41 10 70

01 56 88 11 14

01 56 88 11 19

1

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:52:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 162 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2021 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net Debt 2021 32,3 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 418x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,4 M 70,4 M 70,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart 2CRSI
Duration : Period :
2CRSi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2CRSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,18 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Wilmouth Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Bouleau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Hubert Mathis Operations Director
Monique Jung Independent Director
Dominique Henneresse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2CRSI-19.31%72
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.66%75 987
HP INC.23.42%35 689
GOERTEK INC.14.44%22 213
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.29.42%20 478
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.05%19 249