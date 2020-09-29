Press release

2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. €10 million

Strasbourg (France), September 29, 2020 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficientIT servers, announces that it has received agreements from a pool of banks for a loan of around €10 million, 90%-guaranteedby the French State ("PGE").

This new financing has been obtained from leading banks, longstanding partners of the Group. The loan, which is non-dilutive for shareholders, carries a fixed annual interest rate of 0.25% for the first year; it has an initial maturity of one year and an extension option, exercisable by 2CRSi, of up to 5 additional years.

Next event: H1 2020/21 revenue on October 13, 2020, post trading.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19

