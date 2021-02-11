Log in
2CRSi : signs with one of the world's leading banking groups

02/11/2021 | 05:37pm GMT
Press release

2CRSi signs a significant first contract with one of the world's leading banking groups

Strasbourg (France), February 11, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces that it has been selected by a French world-leading banking group to provide a high-performance, energy-efficient computing solution hosted in France.

The investment banking division of this prominent French banking group performs daily risk calculations, using complex in-house algorithms. These calculations are critical for banking institutions from both an operational and a regulatory point of view. They require significant computing power.

With a capacity of 40,704 processing cores, featuring the latest generation of Intel® XEON® Cascade Lake Advanced Performance processors, scalable on demand and coupled with a liquid cooling system that reduces operating energy requirements, the infrastructure designed by 2CRSi combines technological excellence and ecological performance. The Group's solution also stands out with the recovery of the server-generated heat, which will be reused in the building's domestic hot water production system.

In order to maintain reliability, proximity and sovereignty through the retention of critical assets on the territory, the platform will be hosted in a French datacenter, based in Ile-de-France (greater Paris area) operated by Green Data, a joint subsidiary of Azur Datacenter and 2CRSi.

Through this first contract, 2CRSi is providing this international banking group with a turnkey solution in France, combining (i) high-performance computing, (ii) reduced operating costs and (iii) a reduced bank operations environmental footprint.

The contract provides for the server infrastructure to be made available over a period of 5 years. It will result in a revenue to be booked and paid when the servers are commissioned, which is scheduled to take place before the end of February 2021.

"We are extremely proud of the trust and recognition we have received. From the very first discussions, our client's teams have been sensitive to the environmental performance of our solutions, which will also enable them to optimize the opex associated with the computing power required for risk calculation operations," emphasizes Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and chairman of 2CRSi.

With this first contract, this leading banking group becomes a major new customer of the 2CRSi group, confirming the strong commercial and technological momentum in which the Group is engaged.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Marie de Lauzon

Simon Derbanne

Jennifer Jullia

COO

Financial Communication

Financial PR

investors@2crsi.com

sderbanne@actifin.fr

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 3 68 41 10 70

+ 33 1 56 88 11 14

+ 33 1 56 88 11 19

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
