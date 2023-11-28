2CRSi: wins a contract worth over 9ME

2CRSi is pleased to announce that it has won a contract worth over 9 ME from a global player in the defense sector, for the supply of high-performance servers dedicated to mission-critical computing applications.



Won following a competitive tender, this contract is in response to the customer's need for enhanced computing power, supported by an upgrade of its IT platform and the integration of the latest generation Intel Xeon Scalable 4th generation processors.



2CRSi was able to build on its long-standing partnership with this strategic customer, with whom more than 30 million euros have already been invoiced since the beginning of their relationship.



The first deliveries associated with this contract will take place between January and March 2024, for a list price of over 2.3 ME.



The IT systems will be assembled and tested in Strasbourg, before being deployed directly by 2CRSi's teams at the customer's premises.







Once this first phase has been completed, further orders are already scheduled for the coming quarters. All in all, deliveries should represent an additional 7 ME at list price.



